When the Texas Rangers acquired Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in a trade, Will Smith had to embrace splitting save opportunities, and he has done so to this point. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy had great words regarding the role Will Smith has played with the Rangers.

“He's great,” Bruce Bochy said of Smith after Saturday's win over the Cleveland Guardians, via Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. “He's a pro and it's all about winning with him. I thought I could go one-plus with him and have a great effort. He pitched very efficiently so he hasn't overworked. And it says a lot about him. He just wants to do what he can to help the ballclub and what a job he did doing that today.”

Smith pitched 1.2 innings against the Guardians, while Aroldis Chapman was brought in for the ninth and got his first save as a member of the Rangers. Bochy said he is amazed watching Chapman work.

“He's a guy with tremendous stuff,” Bochy said, via Landry. “It's really amazing. He still has the same stuff that I saw, what 10 years ago or so. He comes in and throws strikes. I think that's only his third save of this year if I'm not mistaken, that's amazing. It's good to get his first one as a Ranger in a big game for us and it's just fun to see him come out.”

Chapman struck out Myles Straw with a 102 mph fastball to end the game, and he did his patented stare down that he is known to do after striking out a batter to end a game. The Rangers hope to see a lot more of that, as they continue their quest for the American League West crown.