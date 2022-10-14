Rangers meet with former Giants World Series winning manager amid hiring search

The Texas Rangers reportedly met with former San Francisco Giants World Series winning manager Bruce Bochy amid their hiring search, per Ken Rosenthal. The Rangers are in a state of flux after firing manager Chris Woodward during the 2022 regular season.

Texas is on the verge of being competitive. They shocked the MLB world last offseason after signing both Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to long-term deals. Despite their offensive improvement, the Rangers’ pitching still lacked any form of depth or consistency. Texas is just a few quality pitchers away from developing a contending team.

And they want the right person for the job leading the way.

67-year old Bruce Bochy recently retired after leading the Giants to multiple World Series championships. He managed in San Francisco from 2007 through the 2019 campaign, leading SF to World Series wins in 2010, 2012, and 2014. Bochy also managed the San Diego Padres from 1995-2006. However, managing in Texas with the Rangers would have a different feel following his California stints.

Some managers that returned to coaching after their careers were seemingly over have worked out, such as Dusty Baker with the Houston Astros. But others have not as was the case with Tony La Russa in Chicago with the White Sox.

The Rangers will consider plenty of other candidates for their head coach vacancy, but bringing in a legend such as Bruce Bochy certainly has appeal. Bochy is the kind of baseball minded-person who could lead Texas to new heights.

We will continue to monitor the Texas Rangers head coach search and provide updates as they are made available.