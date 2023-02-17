The Texas Rangers have put together a strong offseason and now have the makings of a serious AL West contender. On the onset of Spring Training, the Rangers have made one more offensive addition to their already impressive haul.

The Rangers have signed outfielder Robbie Grossman, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Grossman’s one-year deal with the Rangers is for $2 million with $3 million available in incentives, via Joel Sherman of the Post.

Robbie Grossman has been in the MLB since 2013. He has played for the Astros, Twins, Athletics, Tigers and most recently Braves. Over 1,011 games, Grossman has hit .245 with 80 home runs, 366 RBI and 63 stolen bases. Grossman has experience playing all three outfield positions.

The Rangers give Grossman an opportunity to be an every day starter, at least in the early portions of the season. Grossman is currently projected to open the year as Texas’ starting left fielder with Leody Tavares in center and Adolis Garcia in right field, via FanGraphs.

Texas has certainly signed bigger-name free agents this offseason. The Rangers added Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney to their pitching rotation. However, Grossman provides the Rangers with an affordable and sensible option in their outfield.

While he may start in left, Grossman can play all three positions. He holds a career .984 fielding percentage. Grossman won’t completely change the lineup, but he is a respectable hitter who gets on base at a .346 clip.

The Rangers seem truly invested in making a postseason run in 2023. Adding Grossman just gives Texas another strong, veteran piece to the puzzle.