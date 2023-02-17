The New York Mets, led by owner Steve Cohen, weren’t shy at all to spend this past offseason. All in all, the Mets committed around $500 million following a free agent shopping spree for the likes of Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, and Edwin Diaz. The Mets actually could have spent more, as they nearly signed shortstop Carlos Correa and almost retained star pitcher Jacob deGrom before the latter decided to sign with the Texas Rangers on a five-year, $185 million deal.

Losing deGrom’s elite pitching atop the starting rotation was certainly a sad sight to see for Mets fans. But according to some league insiders, the Mets may have dodged a bullet by letting the 34-year old walk in free agency.

Voting anonymously in The Athletic’s 2023 Spring Training survey, nine respondents voted the Rangers’ blockbuster signing of Jacob deGrom as the worst free-agent acquisition of this past offseason.

“I’m rooting for deGrom, but that could easily be the worst free-agent signing of the winter. I think I’m like a lot of people. I’d rather have two years of Verlander than five of deGrom,” one respondent said.

One of the greatest concerns some respondents had was over Jacob deGrom’s health – and for good reason. Over the past two seasons, deGrom has only pitched in 26 games for a total of 156.1 innings. His pitching ability has never been in question, but as the old adage goes: availability is the best ability. And that very much remains a huge question mark.

deGrom has suffered a plethora of injuries in recent years. In July 2021, he suffered a partially torn UCL that prematurely ended his season. Months later, he then suffered a stress fracture on his right shoulder blade that delayed his 2022 season debut until August. And now, after signing a huge deal with the Rangers, deGrom is reportedly experiencing a bit of pain on his side, clouding his status for Spring Training in doubt.

“Five years was at least one — if not four — years too many. … There is no doubt that he is one of the best pitchers in baseball, but that only holds true if he is on the mound and not in the training room,” another respondent said.

Only time will tell if Jacob deGrom manages to exorcise his past injury demons. But if his pre-Spring Training physical condition is anything to go by, then the Rangers may get less than what they bargained for from deGrom.