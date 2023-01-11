The Texas Rangers have made huge moves in back-to-back offseasons. Their 2022 moves are highlighted by the acquisition of Jacob deGrom and they are eager to land another star in a trade. That star is Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds, a player that the Rangers have been in on for a little while.

The Rangers are one of the remaining suitors for Reynolds and seem to be in a great position to pull off the trade. The reason why is that the Pirates are seeking something in return that Texas has plenty of, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Texas has some highly touted pitching prospects, namely Jack Leiter, Owen White and Brock Porter. All three youngsters are on MLB.com’s list of the top 100 prospects. They also have rookie Kumar Rocker, whom they drafted with the third overall pick in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft.

The Pirates aren’t eager to trade Reynolds, who has been in trade rumors for a while now. The soon-to-be-28-year-old, though, has demanded a trade after years of losing. The Rangers have revamped their pitching this offseason so they can afford to part with some of their pitching prospects in exchange for a young All-Star. The front office has shown a strong desire to win now.

Bryan Reynolds is one of the outfielders the Rangers are looking into as they seek more roster upgrades. Texas landed deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney in free agency while retaining Martin Perez. Adding Reynolds would give them more firepower to compete in a tough AL West.