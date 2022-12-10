By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates during the MLB’s Winter Meetings last week. The Pirates have made it clear that the request will have “zero impact” on their decision-making. Could that make Reynolds’ trade request a distraction?

That does not seem to be the case, as Pirates All-Star reliever David Bednar was asked about the situation. Bednar backed Reynolds and shot down any notion that the trade desires could be a distraction, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“I don’t think anybody in this clubhouse is worried about Bryan Reynolds,” Bednar said Friday morning at PNC Park. “That’s just the kind of ballplayer he is. He’s gonna come in and play hard no matter what.”

Bednar said he doesn’t believe anyone in the Pirates clubhouse is “worried about Bryan Reynolds.” In other words, his trade request won’t affect how hard he plays for the organization- and it certainly won’t affect his teammates’ perception of him.

And as far as it being a distraction? Bednar dismissed that as a concern. The Pirates reliever is a good person to ask, as he and Bryan Reynolds each popped up in trade rumors ahead of last year’s deadline.

Reynolds, an All-Star in 2021, was offered a contract that would have made him the highest-paid player in Pirates history. But the switch-hitting outfielder seems to want to play for a contender.

Fortunately for him, his Pirates teammates don’t seem to be taking it personally. That’s important, as the Bryan Reynolds trade rumors aren’t going anywhere.