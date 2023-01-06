By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Texas Rangers may have not made the postseason since 2016, but they sure are trying their best to upgrade their team in free agency amid a crowded AL West picture. Last offseason, the Rangers signed shortstops Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to bolster their middle infield. The following year, they nabbed one of top free agent arms in the market in Jacob deGrom, as well as the versatile Nathan Eovaldi to strengthen their pitching corps led by Martin Perez. And they may not be done making moves just yet.

The Rangers are reportedly pursuing a quality left fielder to put alongside 23-year old center fielder Leodys Taveras and late-bloomer Adolis Garcia, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. According to Rosenthal, some of the options that the Rangers are considering include Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds and free agents AJ Pollock and David Peralta.

The Pirates should fetch a pretty penny for Bryan Reynolds, given his two remaining years of team control beyond the upcoming 2023 season. Moreover, he’s also making a paltry (relative to MLB standards) $6.75 million, making him a low-cost yet impactful addition should the Rangers pull off a blockbuster trade. Reynolds may have cooled off significantly from his torrid 2021 season, and his defensive numbers aren’t too pretty, but a potential move to left field should bolster his value.

Meanwhile, 2022 was a season of struggle for AJ Pollock. Pollock couldn’t follow up on what was a resurgent 2021 season, as his numbers across the board fell off big time following his trade to the Chicago White Sox. He shouldn’t break the bank if the Rangers end up pursuing him.

On the other hand, Pollock’s former Arizona Diamondbacks teammate, David Peralta, may be a more uninspiring option. But to his credit, he has remained consistent over the past few seasons. Pollock may have the higher upside, but Peralta offers more stability.

At the end of the day, the Rangers are banking on whomever they decide to add to help take them to a higher level than their disappointing 68-win 2022 season.