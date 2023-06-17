The Texas Rangers appear to be a legitimate World Series contender with six weeks left until the 2023 MLB trade deadline. One or two significant Rangers trades could help Texas get over the hump and finally win their first championship in franchise history.

The Rangers have a championship-caliber offense, leading MLB in runs scored. It's helped Texas build a 3.5-game lead ahead of the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. The Rangers even have the second-best best run differential in baseball, nearly outscoring their opponents by the same margin as the Tampa Bay Rays. But Texas has a clear flaw that could ultimately end its title hopes in October.

The starting rotation is a serious concern for the Rangers. Jacob deGrom's season-ending injury could come back to haunt Texas, even after a 100-win season. Martin Perez and Andrew Heaney could be in line to start playoff games. Going into a short playoff series with Jon Gray as the No. 2 starter isn't exactly a comforting proposition. If the franchise wants to improve its playoff chances, the Rangers must trade prospects for an impact starting pitcher.

Let's take a look at two Rangers players who should be on the block ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

Rangers INF Prospect Luisangel Acuña

The Rangers are in the fortunate position of having infield depth at both the minor and major-league levels. The Rangers made an enormous splash two offseasons ago by giving Corey Seager and Marcus Semien $500 million combined. Rangers third baseman Josh Jung might be the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year. Luisangel Acuña is the No. 3 ranked prospect in Texas' farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. With other promising infielders in the minors, the Rangers can afford to move Acuña for immediate help.

Acuña is hitting .307/.372/.444 for Double-A Frisco. He has power and speed with 28 stolen bases in just 52 games. Trading Acuña wouldn't rob the Rangers of their infield depth. They still have Triple-A infielder Justin Foscue, who is hitting .277/.405/.488 for Triple-A Round Rock. Infield prospect Thomas Saggese also has plenty of promise.

Rangers OF Prospect Evan Carter

The No. 1 prospect in the Rangers' system, Texas should only part with Carter if a superstar becomes available. Considering what has happened at recent trade deadlines, it's a real possibility. All you have to do is go back to last year when the Washington Nationals sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres for an epic haul of prospects. What if the Los Angeles Angels decide to make Shohei Ohtani available? Giving up Carter and other prospects would be a fair price for the best player in baseball.

The current names that are dominating rumors ahead of the 2023 deadline aren't impactful enough for Texas to trade Carter. That could change any day. Chicago White Sox Lucas Giolito doesn't move the needle. Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber isn't there, given his decline in some statistical categories. A player like Milwaukee Brewers Corbin Burnes might have to make the Rangers think about parting with Carter, especially if the Brewers are looking to sell even more parts.

The Rangers' top prospect is only 20 years old. In 40 games for Double-A Frisco, Carter is hitting .276/.404/.387 with four home runs and nine stolen bases. Texas should be careful when considering moving him, but all options have to be on the table with a potential World Series in sight.