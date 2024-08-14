ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Rangers are on the road to take on the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rangers-Red Sox Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Tanner Houck

Rangers are undecided

Tanner Houck (8-8) with a 3.02 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 140 innings pitched, 124K/38BB, .228 oBA

Last Start: vs. Houston Astros: No Decision, 6 innings, 4 hits, 1 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 2,96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 innings pitched, 69K/19BB, .232 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Red Sox Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +136

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Red Sox

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NESN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tanner Houck is a great pitcher. However, the Rangers were able to really get to him the last time they faced off. Texas handed Houck the loss and scored six runs on eight hits off him through five innings. Texas hit two home runs off Houck in that game, as well. The Rangers need to have another good offensive game off Houck if they want to win this one. As long as Texas can have something close to the offensive output they did the first time they faced Houck, the Rangers will win.

Texas has got to be better on the mound, no matter who is pitching. They are on a three-game losing streak in which they are allowing more than seven runs per game. The Rangers are usually a better pitching team than that. They have gotten teams to whiff at the fourth-highest percentage in the MLB, and teams have the third-lowest zone contact percentage against them. This means they have good stuff on the mound, they just have to get back to it. If they can do that, the Rangers will win this game.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tanner Houck is pitching extremely well this season. He has an ERA just over 3.00, and he is even better at home. Houck does a great job getting batters to chase out of the zone, which is why his walk rate is so low, as well. Along with that, Houck has a low barrel percentage and high ground ball rate. He induces a lot of weak contact on the ground, which explains his low ERA. The Red Sox need him to induce that type of contact in this game. If Houck can do that, the Red Sox will win this game.

Boston is a good offensive team. They are fourth in batting average, third in slugging percentage, and they are fifth in hard hit percentage, and they are seventh in home runs. The Red Sox we able to score 22 runs in the first series with Texas, and they beat them Monday night. Boston seems to have the Rangers' number, and with Houck on the mound, that can continue.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Tanner Houck is a good pitcher and I do not expect him to get roughed up by the Rangers again in this one. I am going to take the Red Sox to win this game and extend the Rangers losing streak.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (-162)