The Rangers make the trip to Los Angeles to face the Angels! The Rangers have had issues with consistency, while the Angels have struggled across the board. The Rangers are playing well leading into this matchup, while the Angels have struggled. Our MLB odds series has our Rangers-Angels prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.

Rangers-Angels Projected Starters

Max Scherzer vs. Roansy Contreras

Max Scherzer (1-2) with a 2.70 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 6.1 innings and gave up three runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts in a Rangers loss.

2024 Road Splits: (0-1) 3.38 ERA

Roansy Contreras (1-1) with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 2.2 innings and gave up three runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout in an Angels loss.

2024 Home Splits: (0-0) 3.04 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Angels Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -162

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Southwest / Fox Sports West

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have been inconsistent since winning the World Series last year on their way to a 42-48 record. They enter this series on a three-game winning streak. They have taken a nose dive behind the plate, ranking in the bottom half of the MLB. Their pitching is okay at best, ranking in the middle of the pack. This offense is led by sluggers Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Josh Smith. This offense is loaded overall with talent but needs to play better. Their pitching also needs to play better and has been inconsistent all season. Nathan Eovaldi has taken center stage on the mound this season, but Jon Gray and Michael Lorenzen have also been decent pitching-wise.

The Rangers are starting Max Scherzer on the mound and he has a 1-2 record, a 2.70 ERA, and a 0.84 WHIP. Through 16.2 innings this season, he has allowed five runs on 11 hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts. Scherzer has played in three games this season and the Rangers are 1-2 in those games. Scherzer has been solid in a limited capacity so far this season. He gets a favorable matchup against an Angels offense that has struggled this year.

The Rangers' offense has taken a huge dip recently. They are 17th in team batting average at .243 after finishing as one of the best in the MLB with a .263 batting average last year. The offense is led by Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, and Josh Smith in most batting categories. Smith leads in batting average at .292 and in OBP at .383. Semien leads in RBI at 47 and in total hits at 83. Finally, Garcia and Seager are tied for the lead in home runs at 16. The Rangers' offense can match up with anyone in the MLB talent-wise, but they get an interesting matchup against Roansy Contreras on the mound for the Angels in this game because he has been solid at best in a limited capacity.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have struggled this season on their way to a 37-52 record. They have lost seven of their last eight games leading into this matchup. The offense has struggled recently. Then, their pitching has struggled in comparison and is one of the worst in the league. Taylor Ward, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon have tried to lead a struggling offense. On the mound, Tyler Anderson and Jose Soriano have played well for a unit that has struggled all season. The Angels have struggled to find consistency this season and it does not get any easier against this matchup.

The Angels are starting Roansy Contreras on the mound where he has a 1-1 record, a 4.04 ERA, and a 1.46 WHIP. He has allowed three runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout through 2.2 innings. The Angels split both games he has started in this season. Contreras has been solid at best as a starter and in the bullpen. This is an interesting matchup because the Rangers are very talented behind the plate, but have struggled more recently.

The Angels' offense has struggled this season. They are 20th in team batting average at .235 after finishing last season at .254. The offense is led by Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, Jo Adell, and Taylor Ward in most batting categories. Ward is tied for the lead in home runs at 14 with Jo Adell and then he leads in RBI at 44. Then, O'Hoppe leads in batting average at .275 and OBP at .330. Finally, Rengifo leads in total hits at 79. This offense gets an interesting matchup against Max Scherzer on the mound who has been solid in a limited capacity for the Angels.

Final Rangers-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are playing much better than the Angels currently because they are spiraling leading into this matchup. Scherzer is a better pitcher than Contreras and is more trustworthy on the mound. The Rangers have a slightly better offense too. The Rangers should win and cover in this game on the road because they are the better team overall.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Rangers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+105)