The Texas Rangers will continue their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rangers-Astros prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Rangers-Astros Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Nathan Eovaldi (6-3) with a 3.10 ERA

Last Start: Eovaldi had a solid outing, going seven innings, allowing two earned runs, four hits, and striking out five in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

2024 Road Splits: Eovaldi has struggled on the road, going just 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA over five starts away from Globe Life.

Spencer Arrighetti (4-7) with a 5.96 ERA

Last Start: Arrighetti went five innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs, seven hits, striking out six, and walking two in a no-decision against the Minnesota Twins.

2024 Home Splits: Arrighetti has been mediocre at home, going 3-2 with a 5.01 ERA over seven starts at Minute Maid Park.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Astros Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -116

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Astros

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The defending World Series champions have had a bad season and came into the weekend with a 44-49 mark while trailing the final wildcard spot by 7.5 games. The Rangers have not had nearly as explosive an offense as last season. Regardless, they still have players who can rake.

Marcus Semien is the leadoff hitter and leads the team in hits, RBIs, and runs. Currently, he has 88 hits, 50 RBIs, and 59 runs. Corey Seager remains effective at the plate, first in home runs and second in RBIs and walks. So far, he has 17 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 37 walks. Adolis Garcia has clobbered 17 home runs and 45 RBIs. Yet, he has also struck out 101 times this season. These hitters need to do more, especially when they have fielded an inconsistent pitching staff.

Eovaldi has had a quality start in two straight outings and three in the last four. However, he will have his hands full against a loaded Houston lineup. Eovaldi has struggled against the Astros in his career, going 3-5 with a 4.73 ERA over 11 showdowns. Thus, he has a lot against him as he takes the mound. When Eovaldi finishes, he will turn the ball over to one of the worst bullpens in baseball.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can jump on Arrighetti and build a large lead to prevent strain on their starting pitcher and bullpen. Then, they need Eovaldi to pitch well and avoid making critical mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros started the season horribly, and it looked like they were going to miss the postseason. Since then, they have gotten hot and now trail the final wildcard spot by just 2.5 games. Their offense has been among the reasons for their resurgence. Overall, they have some solid hitters who can make a difference.

Kyle Tucker has been effective at getting on base and battering the ball over the face. Currently, he has 19 home runs and 46 walks. Yordan Alvarez has continued slugging the baseball into the right-field seats and the right-field gap. So far, he has 19 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 21 doubles. Jose Altuve is still a threat at the plate and on the basepaths. Ultimately, he leads the Astros with 14 stolen bases.

Yainer Diaz has emerged this season to become another threat to drive runners home. Significantly, he has driven 48 runners across the plate. Alex Bregman is still as consistent as ever. Currently, he has 46 RBIs.

Arrighetti has been unable to get out of the fifth inning in three of his previous four starts. Unfortunately, he has not been the answer for a rotation that continues to search for answers. When he finishes, he will turn it over to an inconsistent bullpen that ranks 13th in baseball. If they can get the lead into the ninth, they will turn it over to Josh Hader, who has 17 saves.

The Astros will cover the spread if they can bash the baseball and get an early lead. Then, they need Arrighetti to find his control and limit mistakes.

Final Rangers-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are 44-49 against the spread this season. Conversely, the Astros are 50-43 against the spread. But the Rangers are also the second-worst team in baseball at covering the spread on the road. Meanwhile, the Astros are only 24-22 against the spread at home. The Astros are 4-3 against the Rangers this season. Curiously, they took two of three at home, and both wins covered the spread. Eovaldi notoriously does bad against Houston. We expect that to continue as the Astros cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: +1.5 (-172)