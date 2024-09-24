ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Tuesday's upcoming slate of MLB action as we head to the American League West for this next divisional series. The Texas Rangers will visit the Oakland Athletics for a three-game series as both teams conclude their Regular Season rivalry. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Athletics prediction and pick.

Rangers-Athletics Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi (RHP) vs. Mitch Spence (RHP)

Nathan Eovaldi (11-8) with a 3.96 ERA. 1.13 WHIP, 154 K, 156.2 IP

Last Start: 9/17 vs. TOR (W) – 4.2 IP, 7 ER, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: (4-5) with a 4.48 ERA, .269 OBA, 61 K, 62.1 IP

Mitch Spence (8-9) with a 4.30 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 119 K, 142.1 IP

Last Start: 9/17 @ CHC (W) – 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: (4-5) with a 3.88 ERA, .275 OBA, 68 K, 72.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Athletics Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -116

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports California, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Texas Rangers are currently 11 games behind the leading Houston Astros within the AL West and they sit eight games back of the Kansas City Royals occupying the final AL Wild Card spot. It's a massive disappointment for them to miss the Postseason this year as reigning World Series champions, but their squad has been plagued by injuries all season. Their production from the plate seriously dropped over the last few months and despite having Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer return from their brief injuries, they haven't been able to make noise and place themselves within the top of the division throughout this year. Ultimately, they're hoping they can get healthy this offseason and once again return to their dominant form from a year ago.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound for this one as he tries to finish his season strong and with a winning record. He's already clocked one start against this Athletics team early in the season where he couldn't find the win at home. Now, he visits the opposing ballpark with a 4-5 record on the road this season and hoping to notch another win. The Rangers have won in four of his last five appearances and given their success over Oakland this season, Eovaldi will be primed for yet another successful start.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oakland Athletics are currently fourth in the AL West and it looks as though they'll be avoiding a last-place finish this season after notching the worst record in the MLB a year ago. Notching 67 wins on the year thus far, they've certainly improved from their 50-112 mark from a year ago and they've managed four wins against this Rangers team this season. The season series stands at 4-6 in Texas' favor, but the Athletics have seen success scratching runs across the plate and putting up respectable totals against the Rangers' starters. They're just 3-7 in their last 10 games and look for a rebound performance after being on the wrong end of a three-game sweep to the New York Yankees.

The Athletics will send Mitch Spence to the mound for yet another outing as he tries to climb his win total to .500 on the season. He's been right around the middle of the pack in terms of his record and strikeout totals on the year, so it's safe to say this was the rookie campaign many fans were expecting. He most recently notched a win on the road against Chicago, allowing only two runs through five innings and striking six batters out. Look for Spence to continue building upon his solid performances as he looks to solidify himself as a go-to starter within this rotation.

Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Rangers and Athletics will conclude their season series with these next few games, but neither team is really playing for much as they'll both be missing Postseason baseball. It was a tough fall from grace for the Texas Rangers as the trend of reigning World Series champions missing the Postseason continues. Still, the Rangers hold the upper hand in this head-to-head and they're looking to finish their year on a high note.

Nathan Eovaldi has been a consistent option for the Rangers this season and after dropping his only other start against the Athletics early in the season, he'll be looking for a better performance this time around. Both teams have been sliding over their last 10 games, but we give the edge to the Rangers in this matchup of pitchers.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Texas Rangers to pick up this win and improve to 7-4 against Oakland on the season. Since previous meetings haven't been particularly close, let's roll with the run line as a solid option here.

Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers -1.5 (+142)