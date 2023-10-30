The Texas Rangers travel to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the World Series tonight. Despite the speculation that this year's World Series would be underwhelming, it's been an exciting series so far. Game 1 saw the Rangers win in walk-off fashion. To add on, the walk-off hit came in the 11th inning. Game 2 was where the Diamondbacks made their mark with a 9-1 victory. Both teams won a game in Texas and now will head to Arizona for games three through five. Without further adieu, let's see what MLB The Show has in store for Game 3.

The starters for tonight's matchup are Max Scherzer for Texas and Brandon Pfaadt for Arizona. Scherzer is still looking to settle down a bit in these playoffs. Tonight will be just his third start of the postseason. He's 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA. Pfaadt has pitched very well through the postseason but is still winless. He's 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA. Here's the Game 3 breakdown.

Final Score: Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 3

The Rangers bounce back and steal a game on the road. Max Scherzer earned his stripes in this one. He pitched 6.2 innings and allowed two runs while striking out six batters. Scherzer delivered a performance that showed exactly why the Rangers traded for him at the deadline. Texas' offense came back to life after a disappointing Game 2 outing. Adolis Garcia stayed red hot, launching yet another home run in the 3rd inning. Evan Carter continued to impress in his rookie campaign with two hits in Game 3.

MLB The Show hasn't been too kind to the Diamondbacks in its simulations so far. Most games in the NLCS and World Series have predicted Arizona to lose. The same story goes in Game 3. Brandon Pfaadt picked up his first loss of the postseason. He pitched five innings, allowed three runs, and struck out three batters. Tommy Pham continued his hot streak at the plate, but it wasn't enough to surpass Texas tonight.

Despite The Show's prediction for tonight's game, the Diamondbacks would still be in decent shape after a loss. They play three consecutive games at home starting tonight. Assuming they win two out of three, they'll head back to Texas with a 3-2 series lead. The Rangers are looking to steal a couple of games on the road so they can close it out with ease back home. A Game 3 win would be a great way to get that going. Regardless, whichever team wins Game 3 tonight will take a 2-1 series lead.

Game 3 of the World Series begins at 8:03 PM ET.

