The Arizona Diamondbacks send Zac Gallen to the mound as they face the Texas Rangers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Rangers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Zac Gallen

Nathan Eovaldi (11-7) with a 3.55 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Eovaldi went seven innings, giving up four hits, a home run, and three walks. He would allow two runs and take the win over the Yankees.

2024 Road Splits: Eovaldi is 4-4 in ten starts on the road this year. He has a 4.24 ERA and a .264 opponent batting average.

Zac Gallen (11-6) with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP

Last Start: Gallen went six innings, giving up four walks. He would not allow a run and take the win over the Giants.

2024 Home Splits: Gallen is 6-3 at home this year with a 3.63 ERA and a .232 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Diamondbacks Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +144

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/ 6:40 PM PT

TV: BSSW/ARID

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are 21st in runs scored while sitting 20th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Marcus Semien has been solid this year. He is hitting .238 on the year with a .308 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 67 RBIs while scoring 88 times. Meanwhile, Corey Seager has been solid as well. He is hitting .278 on the year with 30 home runs and 74 RBIs. Further, he has scored 68 runs. Rounding out the top bats is Adolis Garcia. Garcia is hitting just .218 with a .278 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 62 runs scored on the year.

Wyatt Langford has been the hot bat in the last week. He is hitting .310 in the last week with two home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs scored. Meanwhile, Adolis Garcia is not hitting well but is driving in runs. Garcia is hitting just .080 in the last week but has a home run and seven RBIs. Finally, Ezequiel Duran has been solid. He is hitting .389 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. The Rangers are hitting .258 in the last week with seven home runs and 38 runs scored in seven games.

Current Rangers have 81 career at-bats against Zac Gallen. They have hit just .198 against him. Marcus Semien is 5-14 with two doubles and an RBI. Meanwhile, Travis Jankowski is 3-11 with an RBI, and Ezequiel Durran is 3-4 with a double.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are first in the majors in runs scored while sitting second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Ketel Marte has led the way. He is hitting .293 this year with 30 home runs, 81 RBIs and 81 runs scored. Eugenio Suarez has also been solid. He is hitting .250 on the year with a .318 on-base percentage. He has 26 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 80 runs scored. Crobin Carroll has not been hitting great, but he is getting on base. He is hitting just .229 with a .316 on-base percentage. Carroll has 19 home runs and 66 RBIs while he has scored 106 times. Further, he has stolen 26 bases this year.

Pavin Smith has been the hot bat in the last week. He is hitting .385 over the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has four home runs, nine RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile. Eugenio Suarez is hitting .462 in the last week with four home runs, five RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Kevin Newman. Newman is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and a run scored in the last week. The Diamondbacks are hitting .253 in the last week with 11 home runs and 39 runs scored in seven games.

Current Diamondbacks have 55 career at-bats against Nathan Eovaldi. they have hit .236 against him. Christian Walker is 3-6 with a double. Meanwhile, Ketel Marte is one for six with a double and two RBIs. Crobin Carroll is 2-7 with a triple and two RBIs.

Final Rangers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Nathan Eovaldi has been solid as of late. The Rangers have won each of his last three starts, as he has given up five runs in his last 20 innings of work. Meanwhile, Zac Gallen has been up and down as of late. In his last six starts, he has three starts giving up one or fewer runs. He also has three starts giving up four or more runs. The two offensive units have been comparable in the last week, but the Diamondbacks have been more consistent this year. Take them to get the win.

Final Rangers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-172)