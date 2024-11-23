ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers were two of the final four teams in the playoffs last season. Things haven't been going as smoothly this season, but some believe they'll be right there again by June. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Oilers prediction and pick.

There is some panic around the Rangers' start as they have had some ugly-looking games and haven't had as much cohesion as their fans have seen in the past. Sports can be funny because the panic in New York results from a 12-5-1 start where the Rangers are in a wild-card spot only because they have fewer games played than the rest of their division, and the three teams ahead of them are off to massive starts. Most teams and their fanbases would love to have 25 points in the bank right now, so New York being unhappy about their record seems illogical. However, that's the price of coming two games short of the Stanley Cup Final.

Speaking of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Oilers came one game short of winning last season. They seemed like a heavy favorite to head back to the finals this season and finish the job. It hasn't gone like that, as they have a 10-9-2 record and are fourth in the Pacific Division. The Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and even the Anaheim Ducks are in striking distance of passing them in the standings, thanks to the Oilers having two or three more games played than the teams chasing them. Things could get ugly in Edmonton if they don't find a way to start stringing some wins together.

Here are the Rangers-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Oilers Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +105

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+185)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Oilers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, MSG

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The question has to start being asked of whether Stuart Skinner is the goalie to lead the Oilers to the Stanley Cup. After some rough moments last year, Skinner has been struggling again so far this season. Skinner has a 6-6-2 record with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage. There is an argument to be made that Calvin Pickard is the better option, owning a 4-3-0 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.

Offense hasn't been an issue for the Rangers this season, as they have 3.5 goals per game, which is sixth in the league. They also have an elite special teams, owning a 23.9% powerplay rate and an 88.1% penalty-kill rate.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

It's hard to count the Oilers out of any games when they ice a lineup with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. It's only a matter of time before the dam bursts for this lineup, as their elite powerplay is only 22nd in the league in efficiency and has just 2.76 goals per game. Depth scoring has been an issue for the Oilers for many seasons, and their off-season acquisitions haven't been helping as they thought they would.

Final Rangers-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers rank in the top ten in every league category, which is a good sign for their future this season. They are just fourth in the Metropolitan Division, but some heavy Stanley Cup favorites are in the top three. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Rangers move near the top of the ranks again by the end of the year. We could see them get a statement win on Hockey Night in Canada against the Oilers.

Final Rangers-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (+105)