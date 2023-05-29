It is afternoon baseball on Memorial Day as the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers face off. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Rangers are sitting in first place in the AL West with a 33-19 record on the season. They come into this game after winning two of three against the Baltimore Orioles. They have won seven of their last ten games, and have been putting up plenty of runs in the process. In their last ten games, the Rangers have scored 68 runs with three games scoring over ten runs.

Yesterday, the Tigers hit a walk-off in the tenth inning to take three of four from the White Sox over the weekend. The Tigers are sitting at 25-26 on the season and are just one game back of the Twins for first place in the AL Central. They have now won six of their last ten games. With a win in this game, the Tigers will be at .500 for the first time this season.

Here are the Rangers-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Tigers Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (-110)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Tigers

TV: BSSW/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are led by their amazing offense. They are hitting .270 on the season, have an OBP of .338, and have scored 329 runs this year, which ranks them second in the majors in all categories. Leading the offense for the Rangers are Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien. Garcia is tied for 6th place in the majors with 14 home runs and is first with 49 RBIs. He has not been driving in as much as of late. Garcia does not have a run batted in since May 19th as he has struggled to hit. He is hitting just .185 in that period as well.

While Garcia has struggled, Semien has not. This month, Semien is hitting .330 with a .391 on-base percentage. He also has 20 RBIs this month, including four in the last five games. The extra-base hits have also been great this month. He has seven doubles, two triples, and three home runs on the month as well. He is 5th in the majors in RBIs this season.

On the hill today will be Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi has been stellar this year with a 6-2 record and a 2.60 ERA. His last start was one of the best of the season. He went nine innings with just six hits and an earned run over the Pirates. It was his second complete game of the season, as he went nine shut-out innings over the Yankees on April 29th. This month, he has been stellar. In four starts he has pitched 32.2 innings, giving up just four runs and winning three games. He has a 1.10 ERA on the month, including two outings of eight or more innings pitched and no runs given up.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

While the Rangers are hitting well this year, the Tigers are not. They are 27th in the league in batting average with a .230 batting average on the year. They are also 28th in the league with 195 runs scored, but they have started to score more in recent games. The Tigers have scored 29 runs in their last five games. Zach McKinstry has been solid as of late for the Tigers, scoring plenty of runs. He has scored in each of the last four games while having two multi-hit games. This month he is hitting .317 while walk-ins 19 times, giving him a .477 on-base percentage. He has reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 games, with the only game he did not being one at-bat pinch-hit performance.

Riley Greene has been on fire as well. He is 21st in the majors with a .293 batting average helped out by his .363 batting average this month. In that time, he also has a .437 on-base percentage. He has a seven-game hitting streak with 11 games this month of two or more hits. His OPS on the month is 1.019 and continues to lead this team.

On the hill today with Matthew Boyd. Boyd is 3-3 with a 5.74 ERA this year. He has given up two or more runs in every start except his last one. His last start was 4.2 innings of work with just one run against. In his four starts this month he has won twice with great run support, as he has gone 2-1 with a 6.11 ERA.

Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Tigers struggle to score and will be relying on solid pitching to win games. While they do have two hot bats on the roster and have been scoring more, they are facing a pitching that has been one of the best in the league. In four of his last five starts, Eovaldi has given up one or fewer runs, including three starts without giving up a run. The only start he has given up more than one run is against the Braves, who hold one of the best offenses in the league. With him on the mound, it will be hard for the Tigers to score runs. With who they have on the mound today, the Rangers will win.

Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-110)