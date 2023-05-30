It was a win in game one for the Texas Rangers as they visit Detroit Tigers. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Rangers took a 5-0 win yesterday over the Tigers, as Eovaldi went five scoreless innings in the victory. Three relievers finished the last four innings of the game to ensure the shutout. for the offense, it was Corey Seager who provided the bulk of the offense. Seager went two for two with runners in scoring position, hitting a three-run home run and driving in another in the game. Marcus Semien also added his 44th RBI of the year on a sacrifice fly in the win. The Rangers now sit with the second-best record in baseball and have won eight of their last ten games.

The Tigers failed in their attempt to get to .500 for the first time this year. Regardless, they still sit just two games back of the Twins for first place in the AL Central. For only the second time this month, the Tigers did not win the opening game of the series. The Tigers left eight on base yesterday, and went just 1-6 with runners in scoring position, as they failed to score a run in the loss.

Here are the Rangers-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Tigers Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+114)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Tigers

TV: BSSW/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers’ offensive output yesterday brought their batting average to the season to .271, which leads the league. They also scored their 334th run of the year, which is one behind the Rays for the league lead, but in three fewer games. In the win, Semien continued his hot month. He went one for three with a walk, a run scored, and an RBI. This month, Semien is hitting .330 with a .392 on-base percentage. He also has 21 RBIs this month, including five in the last five games. Now tied for fourth in the majors in RBIs, Semien has also seen his OPS rise steadily this month with a huge output of extra-base hits. He has 12 extra-base hits on the month, including three home runs and two triples.

After missing nearly a month of play Corey Seager has come back strong. Since coming back on May 17th, Seager is hitting .311 with four home runs and 19 RBIs. Yesterday he drove in four, and that is the second time in four games that he has done that. Seager is currently on a six-game hitting streak and matched up against a right-handed pitcher may help continue that. Seager is hitting .316 on the year against right-handed pitching.

The Tigers will be sending Martin Perez to the mound today to make his 11th start of the year. He is currently 6-1 on the season with a 3.83 ERA. His last two starts have been a nice rebound from the first two of the month. His first start in May he gave up seven runs in just 3.2 innings of work. Perez followed that up with four runs in five innings. In each of the last two, Perez has gone seven innings and given up just two runs. With how good this offense has been, giving up just two runs in seven innings should put him in line for a win.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tiger’s inability to score once again showed up yesterday. On the year the Tigers have scored just 195 runs, which is second to last in the majors. Once again it was a lack of hitting with runners in scoring position that doomer them. They went just 1-6 with runners in scoring position, with the only hit being an Akil Baddoo single, which moved Spencer Torkelson to third and loaded the bases with no one out. A fielder’s choice and double play ensured and the Tigers went from a bases loaded with no one-out situation to not scoring a single run.

The team is now hitting just .214 with runners in scoring position on the year. Akil Baddoo is a leader in that regard, hitting .353 in those situations this year while also walking nine times. Still, star players such as Spencer Torkelson and Matt Vierling have struggled. Torkelson is hitting just .222 with runners in scoring position, while Vierling is hitting .180.

Riley Greene is doing a little better, hitting .261, and his recent work gives hope that his average could improve. Greene extended his hit streak to eight and brought his batting average to .297 this year. That number places him 19th in the majors. He has been hot for a full month now. In May, Greene is hitting .368 with an OBP of .439. Still, he has driven in just 11 runs with all those hits, as runners in front of him have struggled to get one.

On the hill today will be Alex Faedo. Faedo is just 1-2 on the season with a 4.15 ERA. He has four starts this year, and each one of them has seen Faedo give up two or three runs. He also has given up at least one home run in each of his four starts this year.

Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Alex Faedo has struggled to keep the ball in the yard so far this year and now plays against a potent offense. With how Corey Seager has been hitting, a potential Dinger Tuesday play for him at +850 may be worthwhile. Beyond the home run threats in this game, this game could come down to the bullpen. With both pitchers most likely going to give up two or three runs in their innings of work, the bullpen will decide who wins. The Rangers bullpen gives up a full run per nine innings more than the Tigers bullpen. With that, take the runs of the Tigers as the Rangers-Tigers pick.

Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers 1.5 (-137)