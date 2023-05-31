The Texas Rangers aim for a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers this afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

After winning with dominating pitching in game one of the series, the Rangers came out with the offense in game two. Catcher Jonah Heim opened the scoring in the top of the second with a one-out double that scored a run. The Tigers struck back though on a Miguel Cabrera sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning to tie it up again. The Tigers struck again with a solo home run by Jake Rogers in the third and an RBI double by Spencer Torkelson that gave them the two-run lead.

The back and forth continued in the fourth inning, with the Rangers scoring three in the top of the inning, and the Tigers responding with a run of their own. The Rangers would add three more in the fifth, but this time, the Tigers would only respond with two runs, their last two of the game. Texas would add insurance runs and take their second straight win from the Tigers.

Here are the Rangers-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Tigers Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+122)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-146)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Tigers

TV: BSSW/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers’ offensive output continued yesterday as they have now scored 15 runs in just two games this series. That brings their total for the year to 344 runs, which leads all of baseball. They also continue to see their batting average improve, as it sits at .272 this year, which also leads the league. In the win, Jonah Heim drove in four more runs, giving him 28 on the year, which ties him for 15th in the majors. Heim has driven in 16 runs just this month and continues to produce when runners are in scoring positions.

Semien continued his hot month as well, grabbing a hit to extend his hitting streak. The streak now sits at 19 games, while he has also reached base safely in all 26 games this month. This month, Semien is hitting .324 with a .384 on-base percentage. He also has 21 RBIs this month, including five in the last six games. Sermies is 5th in the majors in RBIs on the year, joining Jonah Heim in the top 20 in the majors. Neither of them leads the team in RBIs though as that honor goes to Adolis Garcia. Garcia is first in the majors with 49 RBIs, and while he did not have one last night, he scored three times while grabbing four hits.

The Rangers will be sending Dane Dunning to the mound this afternoon. Dunning has converted nicely from a reliever to a starter in the season. He began his year out of the bullpen, pitching 20.1 innings with a 2-0 record and a 1.77 ERA. Since the start of May, he has been making starting appearance. In his four starts, he is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA. He had given up two or fewer runs in each while controlling the strike zone and pitching well.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

In terms of the Tigers, they had an amazing scoring output yesterday. They scored six runs, which is well above their season average, but is also the third time in four games they have scored at least that many. The Rangers will be missing a lot of players in this game. First, starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has gone to the IL. That has put the Tigers in a situation where they have not named a starter. Joey Wentz is the most likely option for the Tigers, but that may not be a great one. His last five starts have resulted in a 1-2 record with a 9.30 ERA. His last two have been awful, as he has gone a combined six innings, giving up 11 runs and 16 hits.

Adding to the troubles of the Tigers are injuries in the outfield. Matt Vierling is now on the IL as well, but that may not be the worst thing to get him out of the lineup. He has struggled heavily with runners in scoring position this year. Then Riley Greene went out of the game yesterday. Greene’s early exit resulted in his eight-game hitting streak being snapped. He had been hot for a month now. In May, Greene is hitting .365 with an OBP of .435. Still, he has driven in just 11 runs with all those hits, as runners in front of him have struggled to get on base.

Now players who have struggled this year will have to step up. Spencer Torkelson and Javier Baez will need to be the main contributors. They have struggled so far this year, but both did score in the game last night.

Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Regardless of who the Tigers have on the mound today, it will be tough for them to score enough runs to get the win. Dunning has been wonderful as a starter. While he does not go deep into games, and the Texas bullpen is not the best, he will give the Rangers enough of a lead to hold on. The Rangers’ offense is clicking, and the Tigers will not be stopping that today

Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+122)