The Baylor football team has had a lot of greats come through the program over the years. The first season that the Bears played in was over 120 years ago as they got their start way back in 1899. Since then, legends in the Baylor uniform have helped the program win 10 conference championships. Baylor has seen 15 players earn consensus All-American honors, and they have seen one player take home the Heisman, the most coveted award in all of college football. That player is Robert Griffin III. He is one of the all-time Baylor greats, but there are a lot of others as well. Here are the 10 best Baylor football players of all time.

10. Thomas Everett, DB

Thomas Everett was a defensive back for the Baylor football team back in the 1980s. He was also a kick returner, and he was an all around special player for the Bears. Everett was an All-American in 1986, and that right there puts him into some elite company in terms of Baylor players. Not many Bears have that honor, but Everett is one of them, and he is also one of the best players that has ever come through the program.

9. Shock Linwood

Shock Linwood was never an All-American, but his name has to be mentioned when talking about Baylor football greats as he is one of the best running backs to ever come through the program. He holds the record for most rush yards in a career as he racked up 4,213 yards during his four seasons with the Bears, and he also has the third most in a single season as he ran for 1,329 in one year. Linwood also has the most rushing touchdowns in Baylor history at 36, and the second most in a single season at 16. He is a Baylor legend.

8. Terrence Ganaway

There is only one player that rushed for more touchdowns in a single season than Shock Linwood, and that player is Terrence Ganaway. Ganaway player for Baylor for three seasons and he had an incredible career with the Bears. He finished his career with 28 touchdowns which is fifth most in program history, and his 21 rushing touchdowns in 2011 are more than any other Baylor player has rushed for in one season.

7. Kendall Wright

Kendall Wright is one of the best wide receivers that has ever played for Baylor, and he is overall one of the best players to come through the program. Wright leads the Bears in numerous statistical categories as he has the most receptions in Baylor history by a long shot with 302 (the next closest is 202), and he also has the record for most receptions in a single season at 108. Lastly, Wright holds the record for most career receiving yards at 4,004.

6. Corey Coleman

Corey Coleman is another special talent that Baylor football was fortunate to have at the WR position. He has the seventh most receptions in program history and the sixth most in a single season. He also has the fifth most receiving yards in program history and the third most in a single season. What made Coleman so special, however, was his ability to find the end zone. He has the most career receiving TDs with 33, the most receiving touchdowns in a season with 20 and the most in one game with four. Coleman was an All-American in 2015.

5. Terrence Williams

Sticking with WRs at number five as we have Terrence Williams here. Williams has the most receiving yards in a single season with 1,832, and he also racked up 314 receiving yards in one game which is the most in program history. He also holds the record for most receptions in one game with 17. Williams simply knew how to get the ball in his hands. He was an All-American in 2012.

4. Spencer Drango

Spencer Drango is one of just three Baylor football players to be named an All-American in two different seasons. He did it in 2014 and 2015 after having two great seasons on the offensive line for the Bears. Drango wasn't able to put up flashy stats like the WRs did, but he was a crucial player for the Bears during his time.

3. Lawrence Elkins

Lawrence Elkins is another player that was named an All-American two different times. He played both RB and WR for Baylor football back in the late 1970s and early 80s, and he had a phenomenal career with the Bears. There he is a reason why he was able to earn such a prestigious honor two different times.

2. Mike Singletary

Mike Singletary is the best defensive player to ever come through the Baylor football program, and he is the third and final player that was named an All-American two different times. Singletary is Bears legend, and he is also a Chicago Bears legend after having a terrific NFL career as well. Singletary racked up five impressive interceptions during his time as linebacker for Baylor, and he is a player that Bears fans (both college and pro) will always remember fondly.

1. Robert Griffin III

The top spot here has to go to Robert Griffin III. Griffin III is the only Baylor football player to ever win the Heisman trophy, and he is a true Bears legend. He is the statistical leader for numerous categories as he leads the program in total offense, total TDs, passing TDs and passing yards. Griffin III was one of the most fun players to watch during his time as he could truly do it all. He hurt opposing teams with his arm and he could also do it with his legs. His NFL career didn't end up panning out, and he is now an analyst for ESPN. He is a Baylor football great.