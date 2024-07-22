The University of Florida Gators football program has a rich history of success, characterized by multiple national championships, SEC titles, and a plethora of legendary players who have left indelible marks on the sport of college football.

As the Gators are getting ready to embark upon the 2024 college football season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the programs history, celebrating their contributions and legacies.

10. Wes Chandler (WR, 1974-1977)

Wes Chandler was one of the most dynamic and versatile wide receivers in Florida Gators history. Known for his speed, agility, and playmaking ability, Chandler was a two-time All-American and a two-time All-SEC selection. During his college career, Chandler amassed 92 receptions for 1,963 yards and 22 touchdowns, and he also contributed as a rusher and returner.

Chandler's impact on the game extended beyond his impressive statistics. His ability to make big plays in crucial moments made him a key player for the Gators. After his college career, Chandler went on to have a successful NFL career, earning four Pro Bowl selections and being named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team. His contributions to the Florida Gators and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in program history.

9. Errict Rhett (RB, 1989-1993)

Errict Rhett was one of the most productive and consistent running backs in Florida Gators history. Known for his vision, toughness, and versatility, Rhett set numerous school records during his time at Florida. He finished his college career with 4,163 rushing yards, 1,230 receiving yards, and 34 total touchdowns. Rhett was a two-time All-SEC selection and played a crucial role in the Gators' offense.

Rhett's impact on the program extended beyond his impressive statistics. His work ethic and leadership helped set the tone for Florida's success in the early 1990s. After his college career, Rhett went on to have a solid NFL career, particularly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His contributions to the Florida Gators and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in program history.

8. Carlos Alvarez (WR, 1969-1971)

Carlos Alvarez, known as “The Cuban Comet,” was one of the most productive and electrifying wide receivers in Florida Gators history. Alvarez set school records for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns during his career and was a consensus All-American in 1969. He finished his college career with 172 receptions for 2,563 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Alvarez's impact on the game extended beyond his statistics, as he brought a new level of excitement and playmaking ability to the Florida offense. His contributions to the program and his place in Gators history are cemented by his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

7. Wilber Marshall (LB, 1980-1983)

Wilber Marshall was one of the most feared linebackers in college football during his time with the Gators. Known for his speed, strength, and football IQ, Marshall was a two-time consensus All-American and a three-time All-SEC selection. He finished his college career with 343 tackles, 23 sacks, and four interceptions.

Marshall's dominance on the field continued in the NFL, where he earned three Pro Bowl selections and won two Super Bowl titles. His impact on the Florida Gators' defense and his professional success make him one of the greatest players in program history.

6. Emmitt Smith (RB, 1987-1989)

Emmitt Smith is widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs in football history. During his time with the Florida football program, Smith set numerous school records, including career rushing yards (3,928) and rushing touchdowns (36). He was a three-time All-SEC selection and earned consensus All-American honors in 1989.

Smith's impact extended far beyond college, as he went on to become the NFL's all-time leading rusher with the Dallas Cowboys, earning three Super Bowl titles, eight Pro Bowl selections, and induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His contributions to the Florida Gators and his legendary professional career make him one of the greatest players in program history

5. Lomas Brown (OT, 1981-1984)

Lomas Brown was a dominant offensive tackle who anchored the Gators' offensive line during his time at Florida. Known for his size, strength, and technique, Brown was a two-time All-SEC selection and earned consensus All-American honors in 1984. His blocking prowess helped pave the way for a potent Florida rushing attack.

Brown's success continued in the NFL, where he earned seven Pro Bowl selections and was named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team. His impact on the Florida Gators' offensive line and his outstanding professional career secure his place among the greatest players in program history.

4. Danny Wuerffel (QB, 1993-1996)

Danny Wuerffel was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football history. Known for his accuracy, leadership, and ability to perform in clutch situations, Wuerffel led the Gators to four consecutive SEC championships and a national championship in 1996. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1996 and finished his career with 10,875 passing yards and 114 touchdowns.

Wuerffel's impact on the program and his role in elevating Florida football to national prominence secure his place among the greatest players in Gators history. His legacy is further cemented by his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

3. Jack Youngblood (DE, 1968-1970)

Jack Youngblood was one of the most dominant defensive ends in college football during his tenure at Florida. Known for his relentless motor, toughness, and playmaking ability, Youngblood was a two-time All-SEC selection and earned All-American honors in 1970. He finished his college career with 29 sacks and was a disruptive force in the backfield.

Youngblood's impact extended beyond his college career as he went on to have a Hall of Fame NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and being named to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team. His contributions to the Florida Gators and his continued success at the professional level secure his place among the greatest players in program history.

Tim Tebow is one of the most celebrated players in college football history. Known for his leadership, toughness, and dual-threat ability, Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and led the Gators to two national championships (2006 and 2008). He finished his career with 9,285 passing yards, 2,947 rushing yards, and 145 total touchdowns.

Tebow's impact on the program and his role in some of the most successful seasons in Florida history make him one of the greatest players in Gators history. His legacy extends beyond football, as he is known for his philanthropic efforts and inspirational leadership.

1. Steve Spurrier (QB, 1964-1966)

Steve Spurrier is one of the most iconic figures in Florida football history. Known for his poise, accuracy, and leadership, Spurrier won the Heisman Trophy in 1966, becoming the first Florida player to receive the prestigious award. During his college career, Spurrier threw for 4,848 yards and 37 touchdowns, leading the Gators to their first-ever Orange Bowl appearance.

Spurrier's impact on the program extended beyond his playing career, as he returned to Florida as head coach and led the Gators to six SEC titles and a national championship in 1996. His contributions to the game as both a player and coach make him one of the greatest figures in Florida football history.

Honorable Mentions

Several other players have made significant contributions to the Florida Gators football program: