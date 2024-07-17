The Indianapolis Colts, originally the Baltimore Colts before relocating in 1984, have had a storied history filled with remarkable talent. From iconic quarterbacks to dominant defensive players, the Colts franchise has seen some of the greatest players in NFL history. Just before the 2024 season kicks off, we rank the 10 greatest Colts in team history.

10. Jeff Saturday (C, 1999-2011)

Jeff Saturday was the anchor of the Colts' offensive line for over a decade. Known for his intelligence, leadership, and durability, Saturday was a key figure in protecting the Colts' quarterbacks and opening up running lanes. During his career with the Colts, Saturday earned six Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honors.

Saturday's contributions to the Colts went beyond his physical abilities. His leadership on and off the field made him a respected figure in the locker room and a favorite among teammates and coaches. Saturday's impact on the game was recognized with his induction into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2015, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest centers in NFL history.

9. Robert Mathis (DE, 2003-2016)

Robert Mathis was one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL during his career with the Colts. Known for his quickness off the edge and ability to strip the ball from quarterbacks, Mathis recorded 123 sacks and an NFL-record 52 forced fumbles. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and earned one All-Pro honor.

Mathis played a crucial role in the Colts' defensive success, particularly during their Super Bowl XLI victory. His relentless pursuit of the quarterback and ability to make game-changing plays made him a cornerstone of the Colts' defense for over a decade. Mathis's contributions to the game and the Colts franchise earned him induction into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2021.

8. Dwight Freeney (DE, 2002-2012)

Dwight Freeney was a dominant defensive end known for his speed, agility, and devastating spin move. During his career with the Colts, Freeney recorded 107.5 sacks, 44 forced fumbles, and 3 interceptions. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro.

Freeney's impact on the game extended beyond his impressive statistics. His ability to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks disrupted offenses and helped the Colts' defense make key stops. Freeney played a pivotal role in the Colts' Super Bowl XLI victory and was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2019. His legacy as one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history is well-deserved.

7. Edgerrin James (RB, 1999-2005)

Edgerrin James was one of the most productive and versatile running backs in NFL history. Known for his combination of power, speed, and receiving ability, James amassed 9,226 rushing yards, 3,028 receiving yards, and 75 total touchdowns during his time with the Colts. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and earned two All-Pro honors.

James played a key role in the Colts' high-powered offense, providing balance and explosiveness. His ability to contribute both as a runner and receiver made him a dynamic offensive weapon. James's contributions to the game and the Colts franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

6. Gino Marchetti (DE, 1953-1966)

Gino Marchetti was a dominant defensive end who played a crucial role in the Colts' success during the 1950s and 1960s. Known for his toughness, strength, and relentless pursuit of the quarterback, Marchetti was a key figure in the Colts' defense. He was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and earned nine All-Pro honors.

Marchetti's impact on the game extended beyond his impressive statistics. His leadership and ability to make game-changing plays helped the Colts win two NFL Championships in 1958 and 1959. Marchetti's contributions to the game and the Colts franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972. His legacy as one of the greatest defensive ends in NFL history is well-deserved.

5. Reggie Wayne (WR, 2001-2014)

Reggie Wayne was one of the most reliable and productive wide receivers in NFL history. Known for his precise route running, strong hands, and ability to make clutch catches, Wayne recorded 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns during his career with the Colts. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and earned three All-Pro honors.

Wayne played a crucial role in the Colts' offensive success, particularly during their Super Bowl XLI victory. His chemistry with quarterback Peyton Manning made him a favorite target and a key contributor to the Colts' high-powered offense. Wayne's contributions to the game and the Colts franchise earned him induction into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2018, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.

4. Marvin Harrison (WR, 1996-2008)

Marvin Harrison was one of the most prolific and talented wide receivers in NFL history. Known for his exceptional hands, precise route running, and ability to make big plays, Harrison recorded 1,102 receptions for 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns during his career with the Colts. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and earned three All-Pro honors.

Harrison's chemistry with quarterback Peyton Manning was legendary, as the duo became one of the most productive quarterback-receiver tandems in NFL history. Harrison played a key role in the Colts' offensive success and their Super Bowl XLI victory. His contributions to the game and the Colts franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Harrison's legacy as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history is undeniable.

3. John Mackey (TE, 1963-1971)

John Mackey was a revolutionary tight end who changed the way the position was played. Known for his speed, strength, and ability to make big plays, Mackey recorded 320 receptions for 5,126 yards and 38 touchdowns during his career with the Colts. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and earned three All-Pro honors.

Mackey's impact on the game extended beyond his impressive statistics. His ability to stretch the field and make plays after the catch changed how tight ends were used in the NFL. Mackey played a crucial role in the Colts' Super Bowl V victory, scoring a memorable 75-yard touchdown reception. His contributions to the game and the Colts franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992. Mackey's legacy as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history remains secure.

2. Johnny Unitas (QB, 1956-1972)

Johnny Unitas, also known as “Johnny U” and “The Golden Arm,” is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Known for his strong arm, intelligence, and leadership, Unitas threw for 39,768 yards, 287 touchdowns, and 253 interceptions during his career with the Colts. He was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and earned five All-Pro honors.

Unitas's impact on the game was profound. His ability to read defenses and make clutch throws in critical moments set the standard for future generations of quarterbacks. Unitas played a key role in the Colts' NFL Championships in 1958 and 1959 and their Super Bowl V victory. His contributions to the game and the Colts franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979. Unitas's legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history is undeniable.

1. Peyton Manning (QB, 1998-2011)

Peyton Manning is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Known for his incredible football IQ, precision passing, and leadership, Manning threw for 54,828 yards, 399 touchdowns, and 198 interceptions during his career with the Colts. He was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and earned five All-Pro honors.

Manning's impact on the game and the Colts franchise was profound. His ability to read defenses and make adjustments at the line of scrimmage revolutionized the quarterback position. Manning played a key role in the Colts' Super Bowl XLI victory, earning Super Bowl MVP honors. His contributions to the game and the Colts franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. Manning's legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history is undeniable.

Honorable Mentions

While the above 10 players are arguably considered the best, the Colts history is filled with some of the NFL's greatest players. Here are several others throughout the team's long history that could just as well be in any other top 10 list.