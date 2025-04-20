The Indianapolis Colts are in an awkward position as a franchise. Shane Steichen is entering his third years as head coach in Indy and he must be feeling the pressure. Anthony Richardson has not worked out for the Colts and if the 2025 season is not a success, big changes could be coming.

Indianapolis has made some bold moves this offseason to address their defense. They've added multiple starters including Charvarius Ward and Camyrn Bynum in their secondary. Now the Colts need to keep the ball rolling and add some talented players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Colts have seven selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 14th overall pick.

But who might the Colts target in the draft?

Below we will explore who Indianapolis might target in our final Colts mock before the 2025 NFL Draft.

Josh Simmons – T – Ohio State – 28th overall pick

TRADE!

Colts receive:

2025 first-round pick (28th overall)

2025 second-round pick (60th overall)

2025 third-round pick (102nd overall)

2026 second-round pick

Lions receive:

2025 first-round pick (14th overall)

2025 fourth-round pick (117th overall)

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft does not go according to plan for Indianapolis.

Indianapolis gets sniped by Miami, who selects tight end Tyler Warren one spot ahead of the Colts. Warren has been widely connected to the Colts during the pre-draft process, so this would be bad news for Indianapolis's war room to receive moments before going on the clock.

Thankfully, Chris Ballard's phone starts ringing with a call from Lions GM Brad Holmes. Detroit offers a lucrative trade package in the hopes of moving up to Indy's pick.

The Lions select edge rusher Mike Green at 14th overall, leaving the Colts to hope they can get a solid player at 28.

The Colts take Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons at 28th overall.

Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury in October, which makes his availability during his rookie season questionable. That said, Simmons has received some positive injury news ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Simmons projects as a plus starter at either tackle spot, though he could use some time on the bench to adjust to the speed of the NFL game.

Indianapolis already has Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann at tackle in 2025, but they could use a long-term answer at the position.

Simmons would likely sit the entire 2025 season and step in as a starter in 2026.

Tyleik Williams – DT – Ohio State – 45th overall pick

Williams is a huge run-stuffing three-technique who could fit well into Indy's defensive scheme.

He played in every single game during his four-year collegiate career at Ohio State.

Williams has a few more things to learn more he can be an every-down players. Fortunately, he can learn behind two great teachers in DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

Williams could see the field as a rotational player during his rookie season. He will become Indy's succession plan at defensive tackle once Buckner or Stewart lose a step.

TreVeyon Henderson – RB – Ohio State – 60th overall pick

The Colts use the Lions' second-round pick on another former Buckeye, this time running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Henderson is an all-around great back and he could be a steal at the end of the second round.

Jonathan Taylor will be 26 years old during the 2025 NFL season. He still has a handful of good seasons left in him, but the Colts would be smart to lower his snap count.

Henderson would join the Colts as the perfect complementary back to Taylor. He is a much better pass protector, and pass catcher, so Henderson could take over third-down duties right away.

This may seem like a luxury pick in April, but the Colts will be very happy to have Henderson on the team in the years to come.

Jared Wilson – G – Georgia – 80th overall pick

Wilson was a one-year starter at Georgia who requires some projection to properly value.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein's main critique of Wilson is that he lacks the power needed to hold up against the bigger defensive linemen in the NFL.

The Colts already have Quenton Nelson and Dalton Tucker entrenched as starters at guard. Wilson could sit behind these two veterans and learn the NFL game during his rookie season.

It is hard to project if Wilson will work out in the NFL or not. Indianapolis is as good a landing spot as any, since Wilson can sit behind a great guard like Nelson and develop in 2025.

Oronde Gadsden II – TE – Syracuse – 102nd overall pick

Unsurprisingly, Gadsden projects as primarily a pass catcher at the tight end position. His father was a wide receiver with the Dolphins, famously catching Dan Marino's final touchdown pass as a pro.

It is no secret that the Colts need help at the tight end position. Adding a player like Gadsden does not give them an well-rounded starter at the position, but it does give them some flexibility.

Gadsden is an excellent receiver, though he lacks the speed to play wide receiver at the professional level. He projects as a big slot receiver who could be deployed near the red zone.

Indianapolis already has plenty of tight ends who can handle blocking duties, If they draft Gadsden, they need to view him as a unique player who needs a role crafted for him.

I am not confident that his pick will work out, but the Colts did have an extra draft pick to play around with.

Quinn Ewers – QB – Texas – 151st overall pick

The Colts could cause some controversy by drafting a quarterback. However, I think they can defend a late-round pick on a QB with plenty of starting experience. Indianapolis has also expressed an interest in Ewers already, inviting him on a top-30 visit.

Ewers is almost the complete opposite of Anthony Richardson. Ewers does not have Richardson's athleticism and escapability, but he is a much better passer. He also has plenty of experience at Texas as a starting quarterback.

Ewers boasts some great trick shots, able to throw the ball from multiple arm angles. He also has great technique and footwork in the pocket.

Ewers projets as a developmental quarterback for the Colts who, if disaster strikes, can be called upon as a backup.

The pressure is truly on Anthony Richardson to succeed, otherwise he might lose his job.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson – LB – Kentucky – 189th overall pick

The Colts make a dart throw at off-ball linebacker with Kentucky's Dumas-Johnson.

NFL scouts do not like Dumas-Johnson's lack of consistency on tape, as well as his lack of sideline-to-sideline speed.

Dumas-Johnson could become a backup inside linebacker in the NFL, but he'll need to contribute as a special teamer to make the final roster.

Willie Lampkin – G – North Carolina – 232nd overall pick

Lampkin is a truly fascinating prospect.

He played center at North Carolina, but that does not mean he will translate as a starting center in the NFL.

Lampkin's size is the most interesting part of his scouting profile. He is only 270 pounds, which is far too low compared to other NFL offensive linemen.

Lance Zierlein recommends that teams consider using him as a fullback in the running game. Lampkin could also add value on special teams and as an emergency center, if necessary.

There is no guarantee that Lampkin will become a consistent player in the NFL. But he is unique enough to merit a seventh-round pick.