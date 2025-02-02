Entering 2024, Chris Godwin had notched three straight 1,000 seasons. With fellow star receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield back in the fold, and a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen, Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense looked to take the next step. Well, they certainly did that.

The Bucs' offense had a season to remember, setting multiple team records and helping to carry the team into the postseason. Godwin was on his way to a career year, as he had already amassed 576 yards on 50 catches and five touchdowns in seven games. When Evans went down with a hamstring injury, Godwin stepped up. He showed that he was able to handle to burden of being the top receiver in a passing attack, which surprised very few Tampa Bay fans.

Unfortunately, a dislocated ankle suffered at the end of the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens led to Godwin losing the rest of his season. Now, he's entering free agency for the second time. There's a solid chance he beats the three-year deal he received last time around, when he returned to the Buccaneers. There are quite a few teams that could use his skillset. However, let's start with his current team, which has largely remained the same since last season. However, could the installation of new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard sway Godwin to once again choose to remain in Tampa Bay?

1. Returning to Buccaneers would be best choice for Chris Godwin

Sometimes, it behooves players to leave their current teams in free agency. Whether its injuries, poor scheme fit, lack of production, loss of confidence or any one of a host of problems, sometimes they just need another shot somewhere else. However, for Godwin, it's clear that Tampa Bay is still an excellent fit for him. Even though the team is installing Grizzard as the new offensive play caller, there will still be similarities to Coen's system as well.

Both play callers are rooted in the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay ideology, and that is an attack that has taken the NFL by storm over the last few years. Godwin has shown that he's a great fit in that system, particularly in the slot. Staying in Tampa would ensure that he will stay an important figure in one of the NFL's best offenses. The contract needs to be the right fit as well. As long as Godwin and his team can work that out with GM Jason Licht and the Bucs' leadership, then remaining with the Bucs is likely the best course for the prolific wide receiver for 2025 and beyond.

2. Raiders could offer potential route to superstardom for Chris Godwin

As tempting as remaining with the Bucs would be, it could be time for Godwin to finally take his talents elsewhere. If he does decide to leave the Bay Area, there are a host of teams throughout the league that could use his skillset. His versatility would fit in a variety of attacks throughout the league, including ones that would use him as the primary pass catcher.

One such attack could be found with the Las Vegas Raiders. Tom Brady, Godwin's former quarterback, is a new minority owner of the team. John Spytek, the team's new GM, worked with Licht and the Bucs' front office for a long time. The duo are very familiar with Godwin, and new head coach Pete Carroll would likely love to have player like the 28-year-old on his team for a variety of reasons. Godwin plus tight end Brock Bowers? Whomever starts for Las Vegas at quarterback next year would likely love to have that duo to target at least 15-20 times a game.

3. Heading to Jaguars could give Chris Godwin No.1 role

Coen used his excellent season calling plays for the Tampa Bay offense to launch himself into the head coaching role with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even though his exit from Raymond James Stadium wasn't handled in the best way, Coen is now looking to turn Jacksonville back around. Former number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence has shown flashes in the past of being a franchise quarterback. However, more is needed to get him to that point.

Luckily, Coen could potentially bring Godwin north with him. Coming to Jacksonville might give Godwin the opportunity to truly be the top target in an offense, as he'd be the veteran of the group. Brian Thomas Jr. had an excellent rookie year, but he could improve by playing alongside the former Penn State Nittany Lion each day. Godwin is a dedicated professional who always works to make his team, his offense and his quarterback better. Those are the qualities that Thomas Jr. should strive towards and filling that mentorship role might even help Godwin take the next step in his game.