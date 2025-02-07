The 2025 NFL offseason is shaping up to be another thrilling one, with quarterback movement once again expected to steal the spotlight. One of the most intriguing names that could hit the trade market is Kirk Cousins. Despite signing a lucrative deal with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, his future with the team is already uncertain due to the Falcons' struggles and the emergence of erstwhile rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. As Atlanta looks to clear cap space and fully embrace their young quarterback, a trade involving Cousins is becoming an increasingly realistic possibility.

A Turning Point for Cousins

Cousins arrived in Atlanta with high expectations following a six-year stint in Minnesota. The Falcons invested heavily in him, banking on his experience and accuracy to stabilize their quarterback situation and push the team toward postseason contention. However, his first year in Atlanta didn’t go as planned. In a defining moment late in the season, the Falcons benched Cousins in favor of Penix Jr. That's a clear signal that the franchise was shifting its focus to the future, leaving Cousins' role in question.

A noticeable decline in Cousins’ performance during the second half of the season—later attributed to shoulder and elbow injuries—ultimately led to his demotion. Now, the Falcons face a pivotal decision regarding their quarterback situation. Sure, Kirk Cousins remains under contract through the 2027 season. However, a compelling trade offer could prompt Atlanta to part ways with the 36-year-old before the 2025 campaign kicks off.

Here we'll try to rank the three best Kirk Cousins trade destinations in 2025 NFL offseason in case he leaves the Atlanta Falcons.

3. New York Jets

The New York Jets enter the 2025 offseason undergoing a complete reset. Their previous regime built the roster around Aaron Rodgers, even bringing in several of his former teammates. Of coursse, that experiment failed to produce results. Now, with Rodgers contemplating his future, the Jets face a critical decision at quarterback.

Even if Rodgers opts to play in 2025, there’s no guarantee the Jets will stick with him. Reports suggested that the 41-year-old quarterback is a “long shot” to return next season. That opens the door for New York’s new front office to explore alternative options, and Cousins could be an ideal target.

Financially, acquiring Cousins could be feasible if the Falcons agree to pay a portion of his salary. Additionally, with the Jets sitting at No. 7 in the 2025 draft order, they are likely out of range for the top quarterback prospects. That makes a veteran acquisition even more appealing. The Jets may not want to rely on a second- or third-round rookie to compete with Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis in training camp.

2. New York Giants

The New York Giants’ 2024 quarterback situation was nothing short of disastrous. By November, they had cut ties with Daniel Jones. For the final six games of the season, they relied on a combination of Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock. Entering 2025, the Giants don’t have a single quarterback under contract. This makes them one of the most likely teams to target a veteran passer this offseason.

With an estimated $53.5 million in cap space, the Giants have the financial flexibility to pursue Cousins. They could also pair him with a rookie quarterback if they decide to use the No. 3 overall pick on a long-term answer. Regardless of their draft strategy, New York will need an experienced signal-caller to stabilize the offense. Cousins would provide an immediate upgrade.

For general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, the 2025 season represents a make-or-break opportunity. Bringing in a proven quarterback like Cousins could help them get off to a strong start and avoid another disappointing year.

On the other side of a potential deal, the Falcons might have their eyes on safety Dane Belton. Despite playing a limited role in New York’s defense, Belton has shown promise. He has tallied 74 tackles, five tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, and five interceptions over his first three seasons. If Atlanta wants to strengthen its secondary while moving on from Cousins, this trade scenario could be a win-win for both franchises.

1. Cleveland Browns

It might seem almost cruel to suggest that the Cleveland Browns could enter another season with Deshaun Watson and Kirk Cousins as their top two quarterbacks. Browns fans have endured years of instability at the most critical position on the field. Unfortunately, their options for upgrading remain limited due to Watson’s massive contract.

Like it or not, Watson will be on Cleveland’s roster in 2025. Cutting him after June 1 would still result in a staggering $119.9 million dead cap hit. That makes a clean break financially impossible. As such, they need to look at alternative QB options—such as bringing in Cousins.

One major factor working in Cleveland’s favor is head coach Kevin Stefanski. He is expected to return next season. Stefanski served as Cousins’ offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings from 2018 to 2019. In that span, the veteran QB threw for 7,868 yards, 61 touchdowns, and posted a solid 60.4 QBR. That familiarity could make Cleveland an appealing landing spot for Cousins. His skill set aligns better with Stefanski’s play-action-heavy offense than Watson’s ever did.

If the Browns make a move for Cousins, it could set up an intriguing quarterback battle while providing them with much-needed stability under center. Meanwhile, Atlanta could use this opportunity to bolster its long-struggling pass rush. One name to watch is Myles Garrett, who recently requested a trade from Cleveland. While acquiring Garrett would require a hefty trade package, his addition would immediately address one of Atlanta’s biggest weaknesses.

Looking Ahead

As the 2025 NFL offseason heats up, Kirk Cousins’ future remains one of the most compelling storylines to watch. With the Falcons seemingly preparing to turn the page to Michael Penix Jr., moving on from Cousins could be a logical step in their transition. Meanwhile, teams like the Browns, Giants, and Jets are searching for a reliable veteran presence under center, making Cousins a prime trade target. Each of these franchises presents a compelling case—Cleveland offers a win-now roster and familiarity with Kevin Stefanski, New York’s blue side provides a chance to stabilize a crumbling quarterback situation, and the Jets could give Cousins a shot at leading a playoff-ready squad in one of the league’s biggest markets. If Atlanta pulls the trigger on a deal, Cousins could find himself in a situation where he’s not just a bridge quarterback, but the missing piece to a team’s postseason aspirations.