Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert received high praise from former NFL MVP Cam Newton during a Friday segment of ESPN’s First Take. Newton made his stance clear when asked whether he would build a franchise around Herbert or Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“I would take Justin Archibald Herbert, final answer,” Newton said, emphasizing his confidence in the Chargers’ signal-caller.

Newton expanded on his reasoning by referencing commentary made by analyst Ryan Clark earlier this season.

“I know that RC [Ryan Clark] is so tied at the hip with not only Jayden Daniels, you know his whole family. And I get it, I understand, but let’s just bring back that CVS receipt real quick because I know where RC is gonna go. He’s gonna go with Jayden Daniels. But on this show, a couple of weeks ago, September 25, 2025, your boy RC wearing that olive green suit said that Justin Herbert was extremely talented and he is probably playing the best football we’ve probably seen him play.”

Newton closed his remarks by reinforcing his choice.

“So, we’re talking about right now. Right now today, I’m going with Justin Herbert. Taking away last week because I know you just wanna throw just about everything… look if RC said it on September 25, then it’s the gospel and I’m a agree with RC on September 25.”

Cam Newton backs Justin Herbert over Jayden Daniels as Chargers, Commanders meet in Week 5

Herbert has delivered a strong start to the 2025 season, guiding Los Angeles to a 3-1 record. Across four games, he has thrown for 1,063 yards while completing 63.8% of his passes. He has totaled seven touchdowns against three interceptions with a passer rating of 92.2 and a QBR of 64.1. His performance has kept the Chargers competitive in the AFC through the first month of the season.

Daniels, meanwhile, is in his second NFL season following a standout rookie campaign that saw him lead Washington to the NFC Championship Game. In two appearances this year, Daniels has thrown for 433 yards with a 59.7% completion rate, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He holds a passer rating of 90.8 and a QBR of 34.3. Washington is 2-2 overall, with Daniels missing the past two weeks after spraining his left knee during the team’s 27-18 Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The debate between Herbert and Daniels comes as both quarterbacks prepare for a head-to-head matchup in Week 5. The Chargers will host the Commanders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 5. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Herbert will look to continue building on his early-season success, while Daniels’ status remains in question as he works his way back from injury. The meeting could provide another benchmark in the evaluation of both quarterbacks as one looks to solidify himself among the league’s top passers and the other aims to return to form after a promising rookie season.