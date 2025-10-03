It is good that legendary coach John Calipari will remain the head coach at Arkansas. On Friday, the Razorbacks secured a significant victory by getting a four-star prospect Abdou Toure to commit, per Dushawn London of 24/7 Sports.

Ultimately, Toure chose Arkansas over UConn and Providence. A major reason for that was wanting to play under Calipari.

“I trust Coach Cal, what he’s done, and his track record” he said. Not only that, but Toure felt welcomed in Fayetteville and trust the program to take him to the next level.

“I felt the love and I like their plan on how they're going to get me to the NBA and prepare me to be the best player I can become,” Toure told 247Sports. “I love the coaches, the team, and the energy.”

Last season, Toure averaged 25.1 points and six rebounds while playing 25 games at Notre Dame High School in West Haven, CT. The year prior, he was named the GameTimeCT Player of the Year.

Currently, 24/7 Sports has Toure ranked as the No.26 player among the Class of 2026.

Article Continues Below

Last year, Arkansas finished with a record of 22-14. Additionally, they ended up with a record of 8-10 in the SEC. In the NCAA tournament, Arkansas secured a major upset over Kansas 79-72. Later on, they lost to Texas A&M in the Sweet 16.

The skills that Abdou Toure brings to bear for Arkansas

On the surface, Toure is a physically overpowering player. According to 24/7 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein, Toure's skill and strength make him standout.

“Toure is a powerful athlete on the wing who is an absolute wrecking ball going to the rim,” Finkelstein said. “He's dynamic in the open floor, has a good first-step in the half-court, and can bully his way through contact like few others in the class. He's a truly explosive leaper, who rises up with extreme quickness and power, and a violent finisher who can immediately change the momentum of a game with a single dunk.”

The hope is for Toure to expand his game. To get beyond the paint and score from all spots on the floor, including on pull up jumpers. Additionally, the expectations are for him to further enhance his playmaking skills and remain a strong defender.