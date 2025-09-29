On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons got back into the win column with a home victory over the Washington Commanders by a score of 34-27. While only so much wisdom can be gleaned from a win over a time playing without its starting quarterback (Jayden Daniels) and number one wide receiver (Terry McLaurin), Atlanta fans will take any win they can get after last week's debacle against the Carolina Panthers.

While many expected Atlanta's defense to be the star of the show against the shorthanded Commanders, that unit didn't have a particularly great day, allowing some explosive runs as well as giving Marcus Mariota some windows to exploit down the field. Part of this was due to the fact that the Falcons were playing without number one cornerback AJ Terrell, who was injured in the team's Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Recently, the Falcons got some good news about Terrell's recovery.

Raheem Morris on Monday said that Atlanta is “hoping we get AJ (Terrell Jr., cornerback) back after this bye,” per Terrin Waack of the Falcons on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the Falcons were blessed (or cursed, depending on who you ask) with the earliest bye week available this season.

A big stretch for the Falcons

Article Continues Below

Sunday's game against the shorthanded Commanders was a game that the Atlanta Falcons absolutely had to have, especially considering their schedule coming out of this week's bye.

Atlanta will first be back in action for a Monday night game at home against the undefeated Buffalo Bills, and then they will hit the road to take on a talented San Francisco 49ers team that may have some of their key players back from injury by that point in time.

After that, the schedule figures to lighten up for the Falcons, but of course, this team has already demonstrated it has the ability to lose to anyone on any given day.

The good news for the Falcons is that Michael Penix Jr. and the offense looked excellent on Sunday, and they'll hope that trend continues the next time they take the field against Buffalo in early October.