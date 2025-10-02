The Atlanta Falcons have had an up-and-down season. With a Week 5 bye week scheduled, it gives the team a chance to analyze how they have done so far. The Falcons' bye week adjustment must focus on how to consistently win football games and make their mark in the NFC standings. Ultimately, there is one thing that has not hit the mark, and it has affected their chances of contending. The bye week gives the team a chance to rest, while a possibility that the Falcons get a key return in Week 6.

Atlanta still has +290 odds to win the NFC South, according to Fanduel. But the season started slowly with a 23-20 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons surprised everyone with a 22-6 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Then, they stumbled horrifically, losing 30-0 to the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons took advantage of the fact that Jayden Daniels did not play and defeated the Washington Commanders 34-27.

The Falcons will have two weeks to prepare for the Buffalo Bills next week. As they prepare for that game, they likely have to make some changes, especially if they want to have a chance to contend. This is the one big thing that the Falcons must change, along with what has gotten them to this point.

The Falcons journey

When the Falcons lost their opener, it signalled that they just could not do enough to beat the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, the Falcons looked tough in a road win against the Vikings. However, when the Falcons floundered completely against the Panthers, it led to many fans wanting offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to be gone.

Things simmered down a little last weekend, as Robinson moved from the booth down to the sidelines. That paid dividends, as the Falcons generated 34 points. Michael Penix exploded in the first half, probably playing the best football of his young career. Likewise, Bijan Robinson and Drake London set a Falcons record not seen since 1981. The offense finally gelled and looked like many had expected it to be when the season started.

Where the team ranks on both sides of the football

Despite the goose egg against the Panthers, the Falcons have not been horrible overall on offense. Atlanta ranks ninth in offensive passing yards per game. Moreover, they are seventh in offensive rushing yards per game, with that loss to the Cats playing a factor in these rankings. The Falcons are averaging 19 points per game.

Robinson has mostly found space. So far, he has rushed 64 times for 314 yards and one touchdown while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Robinson is also the leading receiver, catching 18 passes for 72 yards and a score. Drake London has been efficient, catching 24 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, tight end Kyle Pitts has 20 catches for 205 yards.

Atlanta ranks second in opposing passing yards per game, showcasing a new elite skill they did not previously display. Yet, their run defense has been inconsistent, ranking 15th in opposing rushing yards. This defense has struggled early in games, and that is a trend they hope to stop. Otherwise, they have performed above expectations and are a significant reason why the Falcons are 2-2.

Michael Penix must be more consistent in the first half

The Falcons are not a good first-half team. In the first game, they had 10 total points and were tied with the Bucs at halftime. Then, they mustered just nine points in the first half against the Vikings, while leading 9-3 at halftime. When they played the Panthers, they trailed 10-0 at halftime. The win over the Commanders saw them score 17 points in the first half, which was just two fewer than their first three games combined.

Using the Carolina game as an example, Penix has been inconsistent with setting up the team for success. While he did lead the Falcons into field-goal territory, his inability to hit London successfully on 2nd and 8 and 3rd and 8 left it up to a difficult field-goal attempt, which Parker Romo missed.

On the ensuing possession, the Falcons trailed 7-0, and it did not get much better. This time, a delay of game penalty cost the Falcons five yards, pushing them from 3rd and 1 to 3rd and 6. Next, Penix missed a pass down the middle for Pitts. The Falcons punted, and again, Penix had a chance when they recovered a Carolina fumble. But Penix again had long second and third-down situations and could not connect with his receivers, which led to a 55-yard field-goal attempt and another miss.

That entire game was a showcase of bad possessions for Atlanta. The biggest Falcons bye week adjustment will be attempting to make easier second and third-down situations for Penix. The playcalling must improve, and Penix must find his receivers in stride for the Falcons to have a chance.