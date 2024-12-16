The Chicago Bulls are in no man's land at this point. They are currently sitting at the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. However, it's a safe bet that the Bulls don't really have championship aspirations this year. So, it's time to start evaluating Nikola Vucevic trade destinations.

The Bulls already showed signs of leaning towards a rebuild with the departures of All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan and NBA champion Alex Caruso during the offseason. Early in the 2024-2025 season, the Bulls continue to be in the trade rumor mill as they try to unload All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

But with no trade value for LaVine, this leads the Bulls to probably unload the Montenegrin center first. Vucevic signed a three-year contract extension worth $60 million back in 2023. He is expected to rake in $20 million for the 2024-2025 season. Apart from having a team-friendly deal, the two-time NBA All-Star is also having his best season in a Bulls uniform. Vucevic is averaging 21.0 points, 9,8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 59% shooting from the field overall. But at 34 years old, he simply doesn't align with the franchise's plans any longer, convincing everyone that the Bulls will eventually trade him while he is boosting his stock. For this piece, let's rank the best Nikola Vucevic trade destinations amid his best Bulls season.

The Warriors are looking great as contenders so far, barring the injuries as of late. They're currently fifth in the West with a 14-10 record. Nonetheless, it's safe to say that the Bay Area could use one more star to bolster their title hopes. Given that the Warriors aren't exactly keen on giving up any of their major young talents, targeting a salary-cap-friendly star like Nikola Vucevic shouldn't be a bad idea.

To pursue the two-time NBA All-Star, the Warriors can offer an injured De'Anthony Melton ($12.8 million) and one of either Jonathan Kuminga ($7.6 million) or Kevon Looney ($8 million). From the latter two, the Bulls will more likely ask for Kuminga, who's shown tremendous potential as a young power forward. Kuminga should not only fit in the Bulls' timeline but he should also become a franchise building block.

On the other hand, the Warriors get an upgrade in their frontcourt. Injecting Vucevic in the Warriors rotation should make the team more formidable, at least on paper. His 6-foot-10 frame gives the Bay Area a big man they've been waiting for to pair with Green. Moreover, Vucevic is shooting a career-high 47.4% from beyond the arc, giving Kerr a center who can space the floor.

There's no question that with a motivated Ja Morant along with its promising core, the Memphis Grizzlies are easily one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. In fact, they now sit in the third seed with a stellar 17-8 win-loss card. Although the Grizzlies have been looking great, anyone will agree that they could just be one or two moves away from kicking it to higher gear. As a result, adding a stretch five like the Montenegrin big man should be an option.

To make a deal for Nikola Vucevic in the works, the Grizzlies will have to give up Marcus Smart ($20.2 million) and the 2026 first-round draft pick. The Grizzlies are in a win-now situation and could use some help in the frontcourt to pair with Jaren Jackson Jr. A twin-tower combination of Jackson and Vucevic along with the star power of Morant should elevate the Grizzlies. But more importantly, a weakside shot blocker like Jackson should help cover Vucevic's weaknesses defensively.

For the Bulls, the team receives a veteran like Smart, who's capable of whipping their young guns into playoff shape. Although he isn't exactly young at 30 years old, a seasoned veteran should make the rebuilding transition easier for the franchise on a friendly salary. Furthermore, the first-round draft pick should be the main attraction for the Windy City, paving the way for them to get another potential franchise cornerstone from the draft.

If there's a team that's desperate for a big man, that would be the Los Angeles Lakers. The Purple and Gold are once again in a situation where they're looking to upgrade their frontcourt with injuries to Christian Wood and Jaxon Hayes. Although Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been carrying the Lakers competitively, they badly need help to translate their performances into wins. The team does have an option to pursue the 34-year-old center.

In order to set the deal in motion, the Lakers can possibly offer Gabe Vincent ($11 million) and Jarred Vanderbilt ($10.7 million) with the Bulls shipping out Vucevic along with one of Talen Horton-Tucker ($2.08 million) and Julian Phillips ($1.9 million). While the Lakers will be spoiled for options to boost their frontcourt before the trade deadline, the addition of an All-Star caliber big man should be a strong choice for the Lakers.

Nikola Vucevic can easily space the floor, allowing James and Davis to operate inside with ease. But more importantly, this allows the team to move on from their injury-riddled players in Vincent and Vanderbilt. On the other hand, the Bulls receive relatively young players in Vincent and Vanderbilt, 28 and 25 years old respectively.