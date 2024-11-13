The Colorado football team is having a huge bounce back season after finishing in last place in the Pac-12 last year, and a big reason why is the play of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Having two of the best players in college football certainly goes a long way. However, the Buffaloes will be losing both of these guys to the NFL after this year, and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders wants to make sure that they end up on the right team.

Both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are expected to come off the board early when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, and Deion Sanders wants to make sure that his Colorado football stars end up with the right team. He recently noted that he will do his best to make that happen.

“Yeah, but I’m not gonna do it publicly,” Deion said during an appearance on Speak when he was asked if he would step in to make sure Shedeur doesn't go to the wrong team. “I’d do it privately. And with Travis [Hunter] as well.”

Deion also went on to explain what he and Shedeur are looking for in an NFL team that wants to draft the star QB.

“Somebody that can handle the quarterback that he is,” Deion said. “Somebody that can handle understanding what he’s capable of. Someone that has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization understands what they’re doing, not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves if you don’t have the support and the infrastructure of the team. Forget the line, he’s played with lines that haven’t been great but he’s been able to do his thing, but just the infrastructure of the team, the direction of where we’re going.”

Obviously, Deion Sanders can't make the final call when it comes to which team will draft his son. If an NFL team wants to draft him, he can. However, it's clear that Deion will be trying his best to make sure that Shedeur and Travis Hunter end up on teams that are a good fit.

Where Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are on mock drafts

With the college football regular season nearing its end, mock drafts are getting more and more important. Guys are running out of chances to showcase their skills in games, and people are getting a better idea of what this NFL Draft might look like.

Right now, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are both showing up in the top-five of a lot of mock drafts. In fact, there are some that have them as the two first picks in the draft. That would be pretty cool for the two Buffaloes stars.

We still have a ways to go before we find out which teams will draft Shedeur and Hunter, but we know that Deion Sanders might have an impact on it.