Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with a ton of teams who have a need at the position expected to be picking at the top of the draft order, there is speculation that his father and head coach, Deion Sanders, could follow him to the league to continue being his head coach.

“The point is that this is just going to be an option that's out there,” Adam Schefter said. “We're not saying it's happening. We're saying that this is one of those options that's going to heat up, that's going to be in play this offseason. Is there a team out there that's in position to get Shedeur Sanders that also wants to go and hire Deion Sanders to marry them up together moving forward? Maybe it'll happen, maybe it won't. It's damn fun to talk about and think about.”

Naturally, a lot of teams picking at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft are likely to be changing head coaches this offseason. A team that picks at the top could try to hire Deion Sanders, knowing that they are in a spot to select Shedeur in the draft. Although, Deion seemingly has things going well with Colorado at the moment, as they are in the running for the Big 12 title, and have gotten some positive developments in recruiting.

Where could Deion, Shedeur Sanders land in NFL?

Currently, the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the top pick in the NFL Draft, but it seems unlikely that they would move off of Trevor Lawrence, given that they just extended him this offseason. The next team, the New York Giants, could be a landing spot. The Giants are seemingly going to move on from Daniel Jones this offseason, and Brian Daboll's job is very much in question.

Other two-win teams are the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. It seems unlikely that the Titans would fire Brian Callahan after one year, but Shedeur could still end up landing there in the draft. The Browns could move on from Kevin Stefanski, and although they are still committed to Deshaun Watson's contract, Shedeur could be in play for them. The Raiders, a team many have linked the Sanders family to in the past, could be one of the top destinations as well. Three-win teams like the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets could be in play as well, depending on how the rest of the season goes.