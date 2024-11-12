Corbin Burnes entered a contract year on a new team with big expectations. After he was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles, his free agency took center stage. With new ownership in the Charm City, they could be willing to spend unlike in the past. But after another spectacular season on a playoff team, teams will be lining up to sign the ace. Could the Mets get involved? Or is Burnes headed north of the border? We'll get into it in our five best free agency destinations for Corbin Burnes.

There are only a few teams who will be able to afford Burnes this offseason. MLB Trade Rumors projects his contract at seven years and $200 million, which outprices many teams. It is safe to say that he will not be returning to Milwaukee, or anywhere in the NL Central besides maybe the Cubs. Most of the American League Central is off-limits as well because they are priced out.

Burnes will be the next pitcher to join a big-market team with massive expectations. If he repeats his season with the Orioles, he will be worth the near-$30 million annual price tag that projection shows. Who will get involved in the Corbin Burnes sweepstakes? And where will he land?

Corbin Burnes remains with the Orioles

Unlike previous years, you cannot rule out the Orioles in free agency. This Baby Birds rebuild is missing a bona fide ace and went out and traded for one in Corbin Burnes. He was amazing, starting the All-Star Game, posted a 128 ERA+, and will finish top-three in Cy Young voting. While he may take a hometown discount, he still won't be cheap for Baltimore to keep.

The Orioles collapsed this season, losing the American League East despite a pedestrian summer from the Yankees. The division was there for the taking and their offense could not finish the job. Burnes even slipped a little as well, posting a 4.04 ERA over his final ten starts. Even with that ending, the Orioles need to resign their ace.

While the Orioles have a bright future, their brutal ending brings up a lot of questions. They scored just one run in the two-game AL Wild Card Series against the Royals. That included leaving Burnes out to dry, who picked up the loss despite eight innings of one-run ball. As their offense changes, a steady rotation is key.

The Ace of Queens

The Mets are sure to be big players in free agency this year. After a miracle run to the NLCS with dead money on their cap, they have cash to spend and holes to fill. Their biggest hole is in the rotation, where Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Quintana are all free agents. Corbin Burnes would be a great fit for the Mets.

There is no player the Mets are not connected to this offseason. They are firmly in the conversation to land Juan Soto, who will likely command $600 million wherever he goes. That will not prevent Steve Cohen from going after a pitcher, and Corbin Burnes is one of the best on the market.

Are the Blue Jays rebuilding?

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Blue Jays were interested in Corbin Burnes. Last year, their run at Shohei Ohtani proved they can pay for anyone but does it make sense this year? After a miserable season, they could trade assets away to kickstart a rebuild. Their connection to big free agents is proof that Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette won't be traded.

The Blue Jays traded Yusei Kikuchi away at the trade deadline, so their rotation has a hole. They also need an ace, as they do not have a big-name starter anywhere on the team. Burnes would fit that role perfectly. They know he can pitch in a dome from his time with the Brewers and in the AL East after last year.

Corbin Burnes could be a Blake Snell replacement

The San Francisco Giants signed Blake Snell to a one-year deal with a player option after he did not get a long-term contract. While the signing was a success, he opted out and is due a massive payday. If the Giants want to move on from him, they could sign Corbin Burnes to a massive deal.

San Francisco is the first team on this list that has a bona fide ace. Logan Webb is among the best pitchers in the league and is on a long-term deal. If Burnes is willing to be a second option, the Giants would be a great fit. They have a solid lineup and are looking to improve on a poor 2024 season.

Shipping up to Boston

The Red Sox signed a big-name pitching free agent in 2023, giving Lucas Giolito a two-year deal. He picked up his player option after missing the entire season after Tommy John surgery. Corbin Burnes would be a long-term ace for Boston who could give Giolito time while he finishes his recovery. The Red Sox have solid position-player prospects but very few pitching options. Adding Burnes makes their future much brighter.

The issue here is the recent history of the Red Sox and spending money in free agency. Since the trade of Mookie Betts, only Rafael Devers and Trevor Story have signed deals over $20 million per season. It will be difficult for them to sign Burnes considering their recent history but that should change to get them out of this rebuild.

Final Corbin Burnes free agency prediction

Corbin Burnes will sign a seven-year, $200 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles this offseason. David Rubenstein bought the Orioles before the 2024 season and gave their fanbase hope for the future. With so many young players due big contracts shortly, he needs to show that he is willing to dish out big money.

Other free agency options for these teams include Max Fried and Blake Snell. Aces are available this winter and teams will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on one.