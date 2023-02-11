In a shocking turn of events, Kyrie Irving is now a member of the Dallas Mavericks, the fourth team of his NBA career. Although Irving won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers, the eight-time All-Star has been in a championship drought after failing to win a title with the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Given that Irving is about to team up with young superstar Luka Doncic, it’s worth taking a look at Kyrie Irving’s best teammates in the past.

10. Andrew Bynum

Before LeBron James made his return to Cleveland, the only other All-Star that Kyrie Irving received help from was Andrew Bynum. During his days with the Lakers, Bynum was an up-and-coming center who won two NBA championships and earned one All-Star selection. However, he wasn’t much of a help to Irving. Bynum only averaged 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per outing before the Cavs shipped him to the Indiana Pacers after only 24 games. The Cavaliers went on to finish 33-49 that year.

9. Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets acquired Ben Simmons as early as the 2021-2022 season but only played in the following season. While the Nets seemingly had a big three of Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons, Simmons hasn’t played like an All-Star since his controversial hiatus. With the Nets, Simmons is only averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

8. Al Horford

After leaving the Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving arrived at a young-laden Boston Celtics. However, one of the most reliable veterans on the team was five-time All-Star Al Horford. With Irving’s injury that forced him to sit out in the 2018 Playoffs, Horford became one of the Celtics’ most reliable offensive weapons. He averaged 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per outing that year before James and the Cavs showed them the door after a seven-game series.

7. LaMarcus Aldridge

While the Nets often featured the duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, a bright spot for the disappointing Nets squad was LaMarcus Aldridge. A late-season buyout signing, Aldridge came out of retirement after getting medically cleared to join the Nets. He averaged in double figures during his Brooklyn tenure while showcasing his mastery in the mid-range. Unfortunately, even the addition of the seven-time All-Star couldn’t save the Nets from disappointment.

6. Jaylen Brown

During Irving’s time with the Celtics, one of the players that carried the team was Jaylen Brown. While Irving sat out of the 2018 postseason, Brown averaged 19.7 points in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers. After Irving’s departure from the Celtics, Brown was elevated to the next best superstar for the team.

5. James Harden

After Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving formed a duo, the Nets shocked the NBA world after landing James Harden in a blockbuster trade. With Irving often injured or sitting out games due to COVID-19 related dramas, Harden served as the team’s most reliable second option to back-up Durant’s scoring. In a Nets uniform, he averaged 23.4 points, 10.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds per game. However, even Harden couldn’t save the Nets as he was traded to Philadelphia.

4. Jayson Tatum

While Kyrie Irving failed to make an impact on Boston, Jayson Tatum was arguably the brightest spot. Tatum emerged as a star and a leader for a young Celtics squad, taking them to memorable playoff campaigns in lieu of Irving’s injuries. After Irving’s departure, Tatum has become the face of the Celtics franchise.

3. Kevin Love

Kevin Love served as the third option for the historic Cavaliers team. Although he hardly contributed as an All-Star like he once was, Love made up for it by providing the intangibles, most notably by defending Stephen Curry in the final moments of Game Seven of the 2016 NBA Finals. Without Love hounding Curry in that sequence, Irving might have zero NBA championships until today.

2. Kevin Durant

When Kevin Durant left the Warriors to join Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, the NBA world was put on notice. After recovering from an Achilles injury, Durant didn’t miss a beat. He has ultimately carried the Nets, averaging 29.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. But despite his efforts, Irving’s off-court dramas and absences certainly prevented their partnership from blossoming into a championship duo.

1. LeBron James

Kyrie Irving played extremely well in the 2016 NBA Finals to help pull off the 1-3 comeback against the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 27.1 points and 3.9 assists per game including a clutch three-pointer to clinch the championship. However, it was obvious that LeBron James was the best player on the team, averaging a near triple-double of 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game. James also delivered a crucial chase-down block to protect the lead. Unfortunately, Irving was unhappy about not being the leader. As a result, he wanted out of Cleveland, in order to win a championship as the best player of the team. As we all know, Irving has yet to succeed in this endeavor.