Perhaps no name is spicier on the NBA trade market right now than Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam. Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri has already engaged in trade talks with several teams involving Spicy P.

Last week, the Raptors were reportedly in discussions with the Sacramento Kings on a potential deal that would have created a big three of Siakam, De'Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis in Sactown. The talks between the Raptors and the Kings fell apart, but Sacramento reportedly remains interested in swinging a trade for the All-Star forward.

On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that the Pacers were “far along” in discussions on a Siakam trade with the Raptors. The deal reportedly involved Indiana sending a package that includes Bruce Brown and three first-round picks to Toronto.

Apart from those two, a couple of Western Conference playoff hopefuls have also been linked as potential landing spots for the Raptors All-NBA forward: the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.

With so many suitors, Siakam has plenty of options to choose from should he ultimately decide he wants to leave Toronto. Siakam has some leverage in deciding his next destination as his current deal expires this summer. Several reports indicated that the Cameroonian won't commit to re-sign to the team that trades for him and would prefer to explore his options in free agency. With that, rival teams may be reluctant in giving up too much for a potential rental. As such, this has affected the kind of package the Raptors could get in return for Siakam.

Nonetheless, those four teams will likely keep monitoring Siakam's situation. With the rumors heating up, it might be a good idea to rank Pascal Siakam's potential trade destinations with just about three weeks remaining until the February 8th trade deadline.

Based on recent reports, the Pacers are the latest team to step up to the plate and discuss with the Raptors on a Pascal Siakam trade. As mentioned, Indiana reportedly offered Bruce Brown along with Buddy Hield and three first-round picks for the All-Star forward. In theory, that would be a massive return for the Raptors.

However, Toronto reportedly wants a similar return to what it received in the OG Anunoby deal — a package consisting of young talent whom they can build around Scottie Barnes. Based on this line of thinking, it seems like Masai Ujiri does not intend to rebuild through the draft, but rather, find pieces that could already complement their budding franchise star.

As great as Brown is in his role, that's all he'll ever be — a high level role player. He won't really fit Toronto's timeline. The same can be said about Hield, whose deal also expires this summer. Nonetheless, the three picks are still great assets and the Raptors could use them to either draft future prospects or include them in a potential trade in case a disgruntled star pops up on the market in the future.

In terms of fit, Siakam could be a great partner alongside budding star Tyrese Haliburton. His addition would help elevate the Pacers into a legitimate playoff team. But would he raise their ceiling enough to make them a real threat in the Eastern Conference alongside the likes of the Bucks, Celtics, and Sixers? Perhaps not this season, at least.

3. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento hasn't enjoyed the same success as it did a season ago. The starting lineup that proved to be an offensive juggernaut last year has already taken a dip. As such, the Kings reportedly want to make upgrades ahead of the trade deadline as they look to bolster their chance to make a deeper run in the playoffs this season.

As noted, the Kings and Raptors seemed close to agreeing on a trade for Pascal Siakam. But talks fell apart and the Kings pulled out of the discussions. The Raptors would ideally want to get someone like Keegan Murray in a Siakam trade. But there is no way Sacramento gives him up.

The Kings are reportedly focused on sending a package centered around Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter to Toronto. Huerter's three-point shooting could certainly help the Raptors improve their outside shooting woes. Davion Mitchell could also be a piece they could add in the deal since he is just 25 years old and could be a solid backup guard who brings energy and tenacity on defense.

Nonetheless, it's easy to see why the Kings are keen on trying to acquire Siakam. They would sacrifice some depth to get him. But he would certainly raise their ceiling a little higher than where they currently are right now. A trio of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Siakam could elevate the Kings into the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

2. Dallas Mavericks

In terms of a trade destination, the Dallas Mavericks make the most sense for Pascal Siakam if he wants to win another NBA championship. Out of all the teams in this list, Dallas could have the highest ceiling in both the present and in the future. The pieces are there. They have a legitimate superstar in Luka Doncic along with a perfect co-star in the backcourt with Kyrie Irving. Siakam would be the “missing piece,” as the Mavs reportedly called him, that could truly elevate Dallas into championship contention.

However, do the Mavericks have the assets to make a run at Siakam? Knowing Masai Ujiri, they'd ideally want to get their hands on Derek Lively II in a deal for their All-Star forward. However, given what Lively has shown in his rookie year, the rapport he has established with Doncic, and their need for a defensive anchor, there is no way they part ways with him.

The ideal package the Mavs can offer consists of Tim Hardaway Jr. along with a mix of young prospects such as Jaden Hardy, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Josh Green. The return won't be as intriguing as that of Golden State's. Green doesn't carry the same upside as Kuminga, while Hardy and Prosper haven't played much to show what they could be capable of. Dallas will also only have its 2027 1st rounder to trade away, which is less than what other teams can give up.

Nonetheless, Dallas stands to benefit most in a Siakam deal as his arrival should make the Mavs a real title contender.

1. Golden State Warriors

In terms of a trade destination for Pascal Siakam, the Warriors also make sense given their championship pedigree, but to a lesser degree compared to the Mavs just because of where they currently stand this season. Nonetheless, Siakam would be the co-star Golden State has been looking for to pair with Stephen Curry. The Warriors are desperate to find more offensive help for the two-time MVP, especially with Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins' production both falling off this season. Siakam is still a capable 20-point scorer who will help alleviate some of the scoring load off Curry.

Still, it's worth wondering just how much Siakam will move the needle, this season at least, considering the Warriors need to give up a ton to acquire him. A package of either Andrew Wiggins or Chris Paul as the main salary pieces, along with Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have been floated around as the Raptors' desired return for Siakam. They also have a pair of first rounders they could add as sweeteners.

With that, the Warriors could have the best package to put together in a Siakam deal. Kuminga might be the most intriguing prospect and could have the highest upside among all the young guys that the Raptors could get for Siakam. However, would the Warriors be willing to give up their 2021 No. 7 overall pick, who is beginning to make strides this season despite having some run-ins with head coach Steve Kerr. Golden State is reportedly still high on Kuminga and even Moses Moody, who has also expressed his frustration over the lack of consistency in his role under Kerr.

Moody is another intriguing prospect whose skillset as a shooter and defender could mesh well with Barnes. He is also just 21 years old and if given the opportunity, he could really develop into a solid 3-and-D player under coach Darko Rajakovic.

Siakam alone won't solve Golden State's issues this season. But if the Warriors are able to keep him beyond this season, it'll be intriguing just how Mike Dunleavy will revamp this roster this summer with a Curry and Siakam pairing.