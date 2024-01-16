Should the Warriors go all-in on Pascal Siakam?

Just when it seemed like the Golden State Warriors have hit rock bottom, they find a way to keep digging their grave just a little deeper. After suffering another disheartening defeat, perhaps it is high time for the Warriors to finally trade for Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam.

Monday night saw the Warriors fall to a Memphis Grizzlies squad without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson played. Draymond Green returned after missing 16 games. But it didn't matter. Golden State somehow dropped to a new low even if it featured a relatively healthy roster with their defensive anchor back in tow.

Heck, not even a Jaren Jackson Jr. stinker (18 points on 4-of-20 shooting) could save them. The Warriors defense allowed G-Leaguers such as Vince Williams to score 24 points and the youngest player in the NBA GG Jackson to light up them up with a career-high 23 points.

“That was the worst loss of the season.” It seems like Warriors fans have uttered this phrase way too often. From the heart-dropping Nikola Jokic buzzer-beater and blowing an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Denver Nuggets at the top of the calendar year, to the back-to-back blowout home losses at the hands of the Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans, to losing to the NBA version of the Memphis Hustle on Monday, the Warriors have been an absolute mess and are perhaps the most disappointing team in the entire NBA.

With their season and dynasty crumbling, the Warriors should not think twice of making sweeping changes ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline. One of Golden State's reported top trade targets is Pascal Siakam, whom rival teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and Sacramento Kings are also eyeing. If the Warriors want to outbid the competition for the Raptors star, they will need to put their best offer forward.

Warriors' Pascal Siakam trade offer

Golden State Warriors receive: Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Paul, 2026 1st round pick, 2027 1st round pick swap

Golden State is reportedly not keen on trading away Kuminga in the first place. They still perceive their 2021 No. 7 overall pick as a future star in the NBA. And considering his growth and development this season, it seems like he is headed in that direction. On the year, Kuminga is averaging 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds and is shooting 51.3 percent from the field. He has started in 15 games and has increased his production and efficiency in those spot starts with averages of 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds on 55.1 percent shooting.

Though Kuminga has voiced his displeasure with the way Steve Kerr is utilizing him, one just can't ignore the different dynamic he brings to this Warriors team with his youth and athleticism.

However, there is no way Masai Ujiri even engages in conversation with the Warriors if they come to the table without Kuminga as the centerpiece of their offer. Kuminga is Golden State's top trade chip. If they are really desperate on saving this season, he is their best bet if they want to acquire another legitimate All-Star to pair with Stephen Curry.

Losing Chris Paul also hurts them this season since he has played well and has been as professional as he can be about coming to the team he had a fierce history with. Among all Golden State 5-man lineups that has played at least 30 minutes, Paul is in the top four of those in terms of net rating, per NBA.com. Paul has been a positive whenever he's on the floor and has embraced his role as the lead man in the second unit.

The Warriors should also give up just one unprotected 1st rounder, as two might be too much and too risky. 2026 is the earliest 1st rounder they could trade and they should prefer moving that over their 2028 pick. They could instead give Toronto the rights to a pick swap in 2027. All of this, of course, depends on Ujiri's asking price. But as it stands, the Warriors should stay firm in just trading one unprotected 1st for Siakam.

Warriors should exercise caution

Trading for Pascal Siakam comes with plenty of risk since there is a possibility he bolts in the summer and the Warriors end up losing all the aforementioned valuable assets for nothing.

The Warriors should only do this under two conditions. One, they are certain that Siakam will re-sign in the offseason. The Cameroonian's deal will expire this summer and could potentially leave for nothing if he finds a better deal and fit elsewhere.

Two, they are willing to commit a boatload of money for the All-Star forward, who will command a max contract and will further balloon Joe Lacob's already historic payroll and tax bill moving forward. The Warriors are already starting at a $186.3 million luxury tax bill at the conclusion of the season.

This is perhaps the best deal the Warriors can give up for Pascal Siakam. And if this does not move Raptors president Masai Ujiri, Mike Dunleavy should honestly just leave it.