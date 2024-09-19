Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game of basketball. In fact, even the best basketball players in the world fall to injury. However, there have been cases in the NBA when players get injured for the most bizarre reasons. In fact, some injuries aren't even related to basketball. Here's the 10 most unusual injury causes in the NBA.

10. Amar'e Stoudemire – Fire extinguisher

Amar'e Stoudemire had some bright moments in a Knicks uniform, giving them a star to rely on after a relatively disappointing 2010 free agency. However, his New York stint wasn't smooth all throughout.

In fact, basketball fans can remember when the All-Star power forward frustratingly punched a glass door protecting the fire extinguisher after a Game 2 loss against the Miami Heat back in the 2012 playoffs. Stoudemire missed Game 3 due to a cut in his nonshooting hand as the Knicks loss the series in five games.

9. Carlos Boozer – Gym bag

Joining a new team can bring plenty of things to look forward to. However, things went south from the get-go for All-Star big man Carlos Boozer.

After the Chicago Bulls acquired him, Boozer was just getting settled in until he tripped over his gym bag in the hall while trying to answer the door. Falling into his hand, Boozer broke his hand and delayed his Bulls debut until December.

8. Aaron Gordon – Dog bite

Fresh from winning his first NBA championship, Aaron Gordon wanted to enjoy the Christmas season with a bang. Unfortunately, even his pet dog got a little too excited by taking chomps on his face.

The wounds required stitches, and Gordon was sidelined for a pair of games during the Nuggets' attempt to defend their title. Fortunately, the Nuggets still finished second in the Western Conference.

7. Steve Nash – Carrying bags

Steve Nash's Lakers stint was forgettable at best. From poor chemistry to age and injuries, Nash was in the twilight years of his decorated NBA career. In fact, he was getting more brittle to the point that the back-to-back MVP injured himself by carrying bags. Surely, fans were curious about what the bags were carrying, but it was never revealed to the public.

6. OG Anunoby – Household chores

Like every normal person, even NBA players are required to do their household chores. While chores are usually harmless, one can also get hurt.

In fact, just ask New York Knicks player OG Anunoby. Then playing for the Toronto Raptors, the NBA champion excused himself for a game after cutting his finger while doing chores. Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic even jokingly offered to lend his hand.

5. OJ Mayo – Stairs

Although he was a promising player at the start, OJ Mayo's career went downhill at a fast pace. In fact, at the wrong timing of his contract season, Mayo fell down the stairs of his home that resulted in a fractured ankle.

The former All-Rookie First Team player was sidelined for the rest of the season. It would also mark the last time he played in the league before the NBA banned him for violating the anti-drug program.

4. Charles Barkley – Lotion

Given Charles Barkley's impact on the court, there's no doubt that he also deserves to have some fun off the court. The former Suns star decided to attend the Eric Clapton concert while putting on some lotion, which is what nearly everyone would do.

However, things went wrong for the MVP when he rubbed his eyes using his hands that still contained a little bit of lotion. With irritated eyes, Barkley missed the Suns' season opener.

3. Andrew Bynum – Bowling

After winning two NBA championships with the Lakers, Andrew Bynum's promising career reached an immediate decline. With injuries and locker room problems, none were more bizarre than Bynum further injuring his knee while bowling. To make matters worse, Bynum was supposed to be rehabbing his knee.

2. Lionel Simmons – Game Boy

Playing a Nintendo Game Boy can be quite addicting, even for NBA players like Lionel Simmons. In fact, Simmons missed two games, after suffering tendinitis for playing too much Game Boy. To this day, basketball fans continue to wonder what game Simmons was playing.

1. BJ Tyler – Ice

B.J. Tyler had a short career in the NBA, only playing a season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Apparently, his retirement could be blamed on ice.

Ice is usually a harmless substance. It's a good way to make a drink turn cold. And for basketball players, ice is a good way to reduce any swelling. But apparently, after the Sixers guard slept while leaving an ice pack on his ankle, he suffered nerve damage. After that, Tyler was never the same and ended his basketball career.