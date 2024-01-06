When NBA players win together, after going their separate ways, they often reunite for a nostalgic run, but it doesn't always go well.

Superstar team-ups are often remembered for the basketball moments and highlights that sent shockwaves into the NBA world. In fact, some team-ups would even lead to a string of NBA championships.

While team-ups are great, some NBA fans are lucky enough to see these team-ups link together once again for one last rodeo. But while this often brings plenty of nostalgia, reunions don't always replicate their successes in the past. Let's rank the 10 worst superstar reunions in NBA history.

10. LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas said LeBron James is “definitely” signing with the Lakers in a comment on Snoop Dogg’s Instagram:https://t.co/ZAr1dHrxcC pic.twitter.com/efTAtjMhY3 — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) June 27, 2018

LeBron James certainly produced plenty of harsh memories against Isaiah Thomas when the latter starred for the Boston Celtics. However, the two first teamed up in Cleveland after Kyrie Irving's departure. Unfortunately, Thomas was still hobbled with injuries before the Cavs opted to trade him away midway through the 2017-18 season.

Fast forward to early in the 2021-22 season, the Lakers signed Thomas to a 10-day contract reuniting him with The King. Unfortunately, the reunion was as quick as lightning with the duo only playing four games together with the Lakers opting not to re-sign Thomas for the rest of the season.

9. Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins

With common ties in Kentucky, Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins were almost inseparable in the NBA, having played together for four different teams. They both had stopovers with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Lakers before reuniting to play for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021. The duo would've won a championship together with the Lakers if it weren't for Cousins' season-ending injury during the team's championship run inside the NBA Bubble.

However, the duo had another opportunity with the Clippers the following year. Unfortunately, the Clippers weren't prepared for the eventual NBA Finalists Phoenix Suns. Moreover, Cousins and Rondo just weren't in their peaks anymore to make any significant impact to alter the results of the Western Conference Finals series.

8. Paul Pierce and Joe Johnson

One of the biggest what-ifs in the NBA, fans wondered how the Celtics would've had more success had they kept seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson. The Celtics had a promising duo of Paul Pierce and a rookie Johnson in the 2001-02 season.

However, the Celtics traded away their 10th overall pick midway through the season to the Phoenix Suns. The Celtics then lost to the New Jersey Nets in the Eastern Conference Finals.

But more than a decade later, the two once again found themselves on the same team under the Brooklyn Nets. With plenty of experiences under their belt, the grizzled vets worked together once again with the hopes of winning a championship together during the latter stage of their careers. However, the Nets were just one of the victims of the Miami Heat's Big Three era.

7. Jason Kidd and Vince Carter

Congrats to one of my all-time favorite teammates @mrvincecarter15 on an incredible career. See you in @HoopHall! pic.twitter.com/lmzyxQWiWj — Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) June 25, 2020

Jason Kidd and Vince Carter were a combustible duo that led the New Jersey Nets to back-to-back Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003. Several years later, Kidd and Carter reunited in Dallas, with the hopes of putting together a successful title defense for the franchise.

Unfortunately, the Mavs were swept by the eventual Finalists in the Oklahoma City Thunder, during the first round. Moreover, Kidd would also take his talents to New York before hanging up his sneakers.

6. Russell Westbrook and Paul George

Paul George and Russell Westbrook combine for the most 20+ point games among any two teammates this season in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/S8RjW4xfiX — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 11, 2018

Westbrook and George first teamed up in Oklahoma when the two wanted to win a championship together. But the duo just couldn't lift the team past their Western Conference rivals, despite registering some great performances together.

But fast forward to the 2022-23 season, Westbrook signed with the Clippers as a free agent to spark a reunion. Although Westbrook gave the Clippers a reliable facilitator alongside George and Kawhi Leonard, the team just couldn't figure out the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Fortunately, the duo remains intact until today. However, it remains to be seen whether George and Westbrook can win a championship together.

5. Russell Westbrook and James Harden

Russell Westbrook and James Harden after they retire 😂 (Via sagemyster/Twitter) pic.twitter.com/QYfpBuQpaV — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 12, 2019

It wasn't only George whom Westbrook reunited with in Los Angeles. With Harden controversially moving out of Philadelphia, the former NBA MVP joined the Clippers during the 2023-24 season. In the process, Harden and Westbrook reunited for the second time in their NBA careers.

The duo were together during their days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Seasons later, Westbrook would join Harden and the Rockets in a forgettable campaign that led to a first round exit at the 2020 NBA Bubble.

Now reunited once again in Los Angeles, the duo has a chance to win something they've never done in their careers, which is win a championship. It got off to a rocky start, but the Clippers are in a solid playoff position and looking to move up in the standings to better prepare for another attempt to win a title.

4. Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway

Shaquille O'Neal: Penny Hardaway and I "definitely would have gotten" an NBA title if we had stayed together (via @ReidForgrave) https://t.co/ygVq2HcTuj pic.twitter.com/p7JZuZNtIL — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 4, 2018

Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway were a nearly unstoppable duo that led the Orlando Magic to a Finals run back in 1995. But after several seasons, O'Neal grew tired in Orlando, prompting his move to Los Angeles and ending his partnership with Hardaway.

However, NBA fans got to see the two stars reunite after Hardaway came out of retirement to join the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, both players were nowhere near their peak form. The Heat posted an ugly 15-67 record during the 2007-08 season.

3. Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan

Now & then: DeAndre Jordan & Blake Griffin. LOB CITY LEGENDS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ape9IjNrOt — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) November 13, 2022

Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan were on the receiving end of several alley-oop plays during the Clippers' Lob City Era. It's safe to say that they electrified NBA fans with their explosive dunks, thanks to their athleticism. Although the Lob City Era ended, fans did get excited when the duo reunited in Brooklyn during the 2020-21 season.

However, fans never saw a glimpse of their athletic plays of the past, given that the duo were no longer in their prime years. Moreover, it was also painful to see the league evolving past the duo, given that the Nets weren't effective with the All-Stars on the floor.

If anything, their time together in Brooklyn showed fans how they were headed towards being nearly obsolete in the modern era. In fact, the Nets didn't even utilize Jordan during the playoffs.

2. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade won’t rule out a ninth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals for LeBron James just yet. https://t.co/q4i1m1dPsW pic.twitter.com/O0YXKspPes — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) August 7, 2018

After winning two NBA championships together in Miami, fans thought they were in for a treat when LeBron James and Dwyane Wade reunited in Cleveland after Kyrie Irving's departure. With Cleveland trying to offset the star power of the Golden State Warriors, it made sense for the team to pair James with his most successful partner in the NBA.

However, the reunion was short-lived. Wade hardly thrived under the Cavs system. His poor performance played a role in the team's struggles, which convinced the organization to trade him back to Miami midway through the 2017-18 season.

1. Kevin Durant and James Harden

Aside from Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kevin Durant had a memorable run together back in their days at OKC, including a Finals appearance in 2012. Fast forward to 2021, with more MVPs under their belts, Harden and Durant reunited in Brooklyn with the hopes of completing their unfinished business.

But despite the Nets having the tools and talent to win a title, the reunion ultimately went sour thanks to injuries and off-the-court issues. As a result, Harden and Durant couldn't even save a star-studded Nets squad that had championship expectations from early playoff exits.