The bank shot is certainly one of the most effective shots in basketball, especially when shooting from certain angles. As a result, it isn't surprising that even the best basketball players in the world would resort to this type of shot. In fact, some stars have even utilized the bank shot during clutch situations. Let's rank the 12 best bank shots in NBA history.
12. The Adams-Schroder connection
Executing a full-court pass is certainly difficult, but doing it with little time makes it even harder. However, Steven Adams managed to pull off a full-court inbounds pass to Dennis Schroder, who finished off the play by banking it at the buzzer. The Thunder would go on to destroy the Timberwolves in the extra period to win, 139-127.
11. Metta World Peace in the right place at the right time
The 2010 championship run by the Lakers ultimately sealed Kobe Bryant's legacy. Although Bryant often thrived in the clutch, he didn't make the shot against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Fortunately for the Purple and Gold, it was Metta World Peace who cleaned up the mess just in the nick of time.
10. Tony Parker banks dagger to steal Game 1 of 2013 NBA Finals
There's no question that the San Antonio Spurs were a handful for the Miami Heat during its Big Three era. In consecutive Finals matchups, it was Tony Parker's heartbreaking dagger in Game 1 of the 2013 NBA Finals that kicked off the rivalry.
9. Tim Duncan forces a triple-overtime classic
The Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs have had some of the best games in NBA history against each other. Fresh from a 2014 title, the Spurs clashed with the Grizzlies, which saw the game go three overtimes. In fact, it was Duncan's desperate fadeaway at the buzzer that led to a third OT period. Unfortunately, the Spurs lost this one to the Grizzlies, 117-116.
8. LeBron James' game-tying fadeaway three
A lot of haters would claim that LeBron James didn't have a clutch factor. It certainly looked like it when James blew a wide-open layup in a tight contest against the Washington Wizards. However, James managed to bank in a fadeaway 3-pointer to force overtime. The Cavs would go on to disappoint the Wizards, 140-135.
7. Ziaire Williams' full-court banker
ZIAIRE WILLIAMS FULL COURT SHOT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/klNZD7UsND
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2023
Unlike previous shots, this didn't take place in the final moments of the game. However, given that it's one of the longest shots in NBA history, Ziaire Williams' full-court heave should have a place in this list. To end the third period, Williams made a Hail Mary shot, which motivated the Grizzlies to attempt a comeback in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies fell short 110-112 against the Suns.
6. Stephen Curry turns a fumble into a wild banker
Widely considered to be the greatest shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry often swishes his 3-pointers. But when he resorted to a bank shot, Curry made sure to do it in acrobatic fashion. This shot is certainly one of the most legendary 3-pointers of Curry's career.
5. Jayson Tatum starts the 2020-21 season with a bang
To start the 2020-21 season, the Boston Celtics managed to steal one from the eventual 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Tatum banked in a pull-up three over no other than the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to take a 122-120 lead in the dying seconds of the game. The Greek Freak then missed a free throw to allow Tatum and the Celtics to escape with a one-point victory.
4. Harrison Barnes lets it go in time for the win
Any basketball player acknowledges that game-winners are difficult to execute. However, Harrison Barnes managed to do so despite only having half a second remaining in the game. After escaping with the 95-94 victory, Barnes could only describe the shot as a “prayer answered”.
3. Kobe Bryant hits the game-winning three over D-Wade
13 years ago today, Kobe Bryant's memorable game-winner over Dwyane Wade 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/lRyumCaU8V
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 4, 2022
The Black Mamba has put up several game winners in his NBA career. However, there's no doubt that one of his best was pulling up a one-legged banker from beyond the arc over none other than his rival Dwyane Wade to give the Lakers a 108-107 victory at Staples Center. It was surely a shot that contributed to the late great Kobe Bryant's legacy.
2. Nikola Jokic's sinks Warriors in Stephen Curry fashion
THIS JOKIC GAME WINNER TO BEAT THE WARRIORS 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/MEhJMAQTIm
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 5, 2024
Fresh from winning the NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic proved to everyone that he has an undying passion for basketball. Tied in the final seconds, Jokic pulled up from near the half-court line, similar to Stephen Curry's tendencies, and sank the game-winning three off the glass. Coincidentally, Jokic executed the jumper against the Warriors.
1. Derrick Rose calls Game 3 of 2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals
After suffering a knee injury, the youngest MVP decided to show everyone that he still had some gas left in the tank during the 2015 Playoffs. In the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Rose banked in a wild fadeaway game-winning three over the Cavaliers to take a 2-1 series lead. It still remains to be the last NBA playoff game won by the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.