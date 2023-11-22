NBA2K24 offers a vareity of great classic teams for players. But the question is which teams are the best? Here's what we think.

NBA2k has been known for its diverse inclusion of classic NBA teams for many years now. 2K has taken pride in including these teams to allow younger players to learn more about the past generation, and for the older fans to be able to play with their favorite greats. While some teams aren't incredibly enjoyable to use, other teams are instant classics. From Michael Jordan to LeBron James, and even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, NBA2K has added some great teams with great players. Here are the best classic NBA teams in NBA2K24.

Chicago Bulls (1995-96): This team is often regarded as one of the greatest in NBA history, led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Their dominance during the 1995-96 season makes them a top choice for many players. The Bulls put up a perfect season this year, going 72-10 and winning the NBA finals. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman proved to be a powerhouse trio in both the 1990s NBA and NBA2K. The best team in NBA history is a force to be reckoned with in 2K.

Los Angeles Lakers (2000-01): Featuring the iconic duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, this Lakers team won three consecutive NBA championships from 2000 to 2002. They are a powerhouse team in the game due to Shaq's dominance in the paint and Kobe's all-around game. Plug in shooters like Rick Fox, Robert Horry, and Derek Fisher and the 2001 Lakers are one of the deadliest teams in the game.

Boston Celtics (1985-86): Led by Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish, this Celtics team had a remarkable season in 1985-86, winning the NBA championship and is known for their cohesive gameplay. While this Celtics squad is a bit more old-school, they are still one of the best teams in the game. Larry Bird is one of the all-time greats in the NBA and 2k. Parish and McHale make for an unstoppable front-court duo, and the rest of the team is incredibly deep. It makes a lot of sense why the Celtics won three titles in the 1980s around this trio.

Miami Heat (2012-13): The Heat from the 2012-13 season, led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, are a popular choice due to their star-studded roster and consecutive NBA titles. The first modern-day superteam captured their second NBA title this season. LeBron is arguably the most unstoppable player in NBA2K history, and Wade and Bosh provide more than enough support. Don't forget about sharpshooting hall-of-famer Ray Allen on the bench as well.

Golden State Warriors (2016-17): Often sought after for their incredible regular-season record and NBA championship, the Warriors from the 2016-17 season with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant were a dominant force. This is without a doubt the best shooting team to ever be assembled. Many argue that this Warriors team is the most dominant ever. In NBA2K this team is simply an offensive juggernaut, and their defense is held down by none other than Draymond Green.

San Antonio Spurs (2004-05): The Spurs of the 2004-05 season, led by Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker, are highly rated for their teamwork and championship-winning performance. San Antonio quietly dominated the 2000s, winning three rings surrounded by this core.

Los Angeles Lakers (1986-87): Led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, were indeed a formidable team and should certainly be included. The Showtime Lakers brought some of the most exciting basketball the NBA has ever seen. James Worthy and Byron Scott are a few other great players from this era, and in NBA2k they form one of the best offenses in the game.

Detroit Pistons (1988-89): Known for their “Bad Boys” era, this Pistons team, led by Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman, was renowned for their physical style of play and two consecutive NBA championships. While it may be a bit difficult to score baskets with a weaker offensive team in 2K's style of play, defense will always be a major factor for this Pistons squad.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-16): Featuring LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love, this Cavaliers team made a historic comeback in the NBA Finals to win Cleveland's first championship. It'd be incredibly hard to leave this stacked team off the list. The Cavaliers finally won an NBA championship with this team, and they did it while coming back down 3-1 in the NBA Finals. A remarkable team led by LeBron James ended with a ring.

There are plenty of other great classic teams that are in NBA 2K24. However, not many of them can compete with these high-powered legendary teams. The NBA's finest take the hardwood in every year's NBA2k.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.