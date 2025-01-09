With the Orange Bowl taking place on Thursday between No. 7 seed Notre Dame and No. 6 seed Penn State, an unexpected transfer portal decision dropped. This time it was Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who has reportedly decided to bypass the 2025 NFL Draft and instead enter the portal and play one more year in college. Beck's portal decision was a surprising twist, and already there are some teams linked to him.

The Miami Hurricanes are one team linked to Beck for a variety of reasons, and Pete Thamel even mentioned them as the early favorite. Carson Beck missed the College Football Playoff due to a UCL injury, and all signs pointed to him going to the 2025 NFL Draft.

He finished his Georgia career with 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while spending the past two seasons as the primary starter.

However, with Beck in the portal, here are some possible destinations for the former Georgia signal-caller, ranked from best to worst.

1) Miami Hurricanes

Even before Thamel's mention of Miami as the favorite, this link was obvious. For starters, Cam Ward is heading to the NFL Draft after a magnificent 2024 campaign, which means Miami is in desperate need of a quarterback.

Secondly, Beck's girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, plays basketball for the Hurricanes, so Beck coming to that school would make sense from a personal perspective.

Miami lost to Syracuse in the final week of the regular season to miss out on the ACC title game and ultimately a spot in the College Football Playoff. So, Mario Cristobal's team is right on the door of a trip to the CFP, and the addition of Beck would help. In comparison, Beck might not have the same type of talent as Ward, the former Georgia QB has played in plenty of big games and can be a major factor in the 2025 campaign.

2) Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pete Thamel also mentioned Texas Tech as a possibility for Beck, and it sure makes a lot of sense for both sides. Behren Morton was the starter in 2024, throwing for 3,335 yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions, which are respectable numbers in the tough Big 12 Conference.

Morton missed Texas Tech's bowl game after undergoing surgery for a joint sprain he had dealt with for two seasons, but he is expected to make a full recovery. On the other hand, it doesn't seem many saw Beck entering the portal, and with the Red Raiders having one of the best portal classes so far, adding Beck would be icing on the cake, especially with questions about Morton's recovery.

3) Florida Gators

Now, keep in mind this is an outside-of-the-box choice. DJ Lagway is set to be the starter in 2025 after a rocky freshman campaign filled with headlines surrounding Billy Napier. However, filling the gap with Beck for one year could be beneficial to the Gators and Lagway in the long run.

Florida has tons of NIL resources, and Napier's back is against the wall after a murky 2024 campaign. Florida also recruited Beck out of high school, and he even took an unofficial visit there in February 2019.

Beck is also from Jacksonville, Florida, and played high school football at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville. It is just an hour-and-a-half drive from Jacksonville to Gainesville, so it could be an interesting fit.

4) Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are an interesting fit amid Beck's entry into the transfer portal. However, the biggest question mark is whether or not Ohio State will even make a run. The Buckeyes have Will Howard finishing up his time in Columbus, and Devin Brown and Air Noland both entered the portal this time around.

On the other hand, they have five-star signal-caller Julian Sayin waiting in the wings.

Beck going from Georgia to Ohio State would be quite the move, jumping from one College Football Playoff team to another. Ohio State did not offer Beck out of high school, and Buckeyes recruiting expert Jeremy Birmingham made it clear he would be surprised if they pursued Beck.

“Can say fairly comfortably that there is zero chance Ohio State pursues Carson Beck, fwiw.”

Pete Nakos of On3 linked Beck to Ohio State, so there could be something there.