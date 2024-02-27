For just the first time in the 2023-24 NBA season, the Toronto Raptors managed to stitch together three wins in a row after downing the Indiana Pacers on the road on Sunday to the tune of a 130-122 score. Before that, Toronto defeated the Brooklyn Nets at home (121-93) and the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia (123-121) last Thursday and Friday, respectively.
And with the Raptors going back-to-back-to-back, an early season promise to the team by head coach Darko Rajakovic got brought up after the Pacers game. Rajakovic told his team months ago that he would treat them to a nice dinner if they won three consecutive games. However, since his players are “humble,” it's just going to be a pizza party instead of a fancy dinner.
It is also safe to say that Rajakovic is a member of the No Pineapple On My Pizza Movement. That reaction said it all about his thoughts on pizza being topped by pineapple slices.
The Raptors were led in the Pacers game by RJ Barrett, who paced the team with 24 points on 11-for-16 shooting from the field to go with five assists and two rebounds. Scottie Barnes also had a monster outing, putting up a triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists with five blocks in 38 minutes of action.
Toronto still has ways to go to make it to the Play-In Tournament picture, as they are still 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 22-36 record.
The Raptors will shoot for another win on Wednesday when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at Scotiabank Arena.