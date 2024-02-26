The Toronto Raptors will head to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers on Monday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Raptors-Pacers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Raptors defeated the Atlanta Hawks 123-121 on Thursday at the State Farm Arena. Initially, they were up 33-22 after the first quarter. They trailed 66-65 at halftime. Yet, they overcame the deficit and then won the game in the fourth quarter. Immanuel Quickley led the way with 24 points. Additionally, Scottie Barnes added 20 points and 10 assists. Gary Trent Jr. added 13 points. Meanwhile, Jakob Poeltl and Bruce Brown each had 12 points.
The Pacers destroyed the Dallas Mavericks 133-111 on Sunday at the Fieldhouse. Everything that could go right did go right as the Pacers used two great quarters to take down the Mavs. At first, it was a 67-60 halftime lead. After entering the fourth quarter with a nine-point lead, the Pacers blew them out of the water in the fourth quarter. Myles Turner was the hero of this game, scoring 33 points to lead Indiana. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points. Andrew Nembhard contributed to the score with 15 points. Likewise, Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points. Pascal Siakam put up 12 points. The bench also was popping. Amazingly, T.J. McConnell had 12 points while Ben Sheppard had 15.
The Pacers shot 55.9 percent from the field, including 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Indiana also won the board battle 46-38. Additionally, they had 12 steals, which helped force 15 turnovers.
The Pacers lead the head-t0-head series 56-48. The teams have split the season series this season, with both games being decided by two or fewer points. The Raptors are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Pacers.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Raptors-Pacers Odds
Toronto Raptors: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +215
Indiana Pacers: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -260
Over: 246 (-110)
Under: 246 (-110)
How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers
Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT
TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Indiana, and The Sports Network
Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Raptors are 27-29-1 against the spread as they come into this game. Also, the Raptors are 17-18-1 against the spread when they are the underdog. The Raptors are also 14-14-1 against the spread on the road. Moreover, they are 12-11-1 against the spread when they have been the road underdogs. The Raptors are also 17-19-1 against the spread against the Eastern Conference. Likewise, they are 5-8-1 against the spread when they have a rest advantage.
The Raptors hope RJ Barrett can play. Sadly, he missed the game with a knee injury. If he plays, he will bring an average of 19 points per game on 47.3 percent shooting. Ultimately, Toronto needs him to have a good chance. Barnes is the other big player. After his big game against the Hawks, he will want to get back out there and have another good game. Quickley was hot from beyond the arc. Now, he hopes to do it again. Trent was solid, and hopes to keep contributing to the effort. Meanwhile, Brown contributed on offense and defense and is looking for more consistency.
The Raptors will cover the spread if their offense can continue generating good shots. Then, the defense must find a way to contain Haliburton and Turner.
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers come into this game with a 31-25-3 record against the spread. Additionally, the Pacers are 14-13-1 against the spread as the favorite. The Pacers are also 16-12-2 against the spread as the home team. Likewise, they are 9-9-1 against the spread as the home favorite. The Pacers are also 24-14-1 against the spread against the Eastern Conference. Lastly, they are 7-6 against the spread when they have had a rest disadvantage.
It all starts with Haliburton. He is the centerpiece of this team. Occasionally, someone else steps up. Turner was that man the other day. If opposing players isolate Haiburton, then he will just find Turner in the paint. That is the advantage of having a big man who is ready to score down low. But the Pacers also have Siakam, who is explosive off the ball and with the rock. Mathurin has continued to show what he can do. Likewise, Nesmith has been a solid fifth man.
The Pacers will cover the spread if their three big scorers can get hot. Then, they need to prevent the Raptors from burning them from downtown.
Final Raptors-Pacers Prediction & Pick
The Pacers are a much better team than the Raptors. Yet, the last two games have been close. In theory, the Pacers should destroy the Raptors. But Barrett will be back. That means the Raptors will have that extra motivation. But the Pacers will also be motivated. One thing that won't be motivated is the defense. Take the points.
Final Raptors-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Over: 246 (-110)