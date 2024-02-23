The Toronto Raptors are on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Raptors are coming off a game against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night, so they could have some tired legs in this one. They have played the Hawks three times this season, and they are 2-1 in those games. Scottie Barnes has averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists against the Hawks this season. Jordan Nwora put up 24 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in his one game played against the Hawks this season. As a team, the Raptors have scored 121.3 points per game against Atlanta in the three games played.
The Hawks are 24-31, but they lost their last two games heading into the All-Star break. Atlanta is 2-1 against the Raptors this season. In those three games, Trae Young has scored 34.3 points per game to go along with 13.3 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovich is at 21.3 points per game against Toronto while Dejounte Murray has a stat line of 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in two games played. Clint Capela is averaging a double-double against the Raptors, as well. As a team, the Hawks are scoring 126.3 points per game against Toronto.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Raptors-Hawks Odds
Toronto Raptors: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +240
Atlanta Hawks: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -295
Over: 244.5 (-110)
Under: 244.5 (-110)
How to Watch Raptors vs. Hawks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Sportsnet+, Bally Sports Southeast
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Raptors have scored over 120 points per game against the Hawks this season, and that is not shocking at all. Atlanta has struggled defensively all season. They allow the most points per game at 123.9 points. Teams also have the second-best field goal percentage, 4th-best three-point percentage, and teams make the second-most field goals per game against Atlanta this season. The Raptors should have no problem putting up points in this game.
Toronto is 12-8 when they score 120 points or more this season. The Raptors should have no problem putting up 120 in this game as the Hawks are very weak on the defensive end. As long as the Raptors can take advantage of the Hawks' weak defense, they will cover.
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hawks might play terrible defense, but they are one of the top offenses in the NBA. Atlanta is third in the NBA with 121.3 points per game on the season. They have scored over 125.0 points per game against the Raptors this season, as well. With a healthy team, the Hawks are very dangerous on the offensive side of the court. Their scoring alone gives them a chance to win any game they play.
Atlanta is 21-8 when they score 120 points or more in a game this season. They are going to reach that mark against the Raptors, I can almost guarantee it. However, it will come down to how much their defense can hold the Raptors off. Nonetheless, with their scoring, and Trae Young, the Hawks should be able to cover this spread.
Final Raptors-Hawks Prediction & Pick
The Hawks are the fresher team in this game, and the home team. The Raptors have not played well on the road this season, either. For this reason, I am going to take the Hawks to cover the spread in a high-scoring affair.
Final Raptors-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks -6.5 (-110), Over 244.5 (-110)