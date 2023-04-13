Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Toronto Raptors have their season end with a 109-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls, a game in which they had a 19-point lead, and Fred VanVleet spoke about the Raptors shooting 18-36 from the free throw line.

“It’s hard to explain, the free-throw shooting,” Fred VanVleet said, via Eric Korean of The Athletic. “It’s a tough way to do it.”

Diar DeRozan, daughter of Bulls player DeMar DeRozan went viral last night, for her screaming while the Raptors were shooting free throws. VanVleet said that the Raptors should have found a way to win despite Diar DeRozan trying to create a distraction.

“You’ve got to find different ways to win, and not the other way around,” VanVleet said, via Koreen.

The Bulls now move on to face the Miami Heat for the eight seed in the NBA Playoffs. The Raptors came into the play-in tournament in ninth in the Eastern Conference, and finished with a 41-41 record. VanVleet made it clear that his frustration was not just with the game that night, it was about the season as a whole.

“We were a nine seed, .500. What does that tell you?” VanVleet said, via Koreen.

It is apparent that VanVleet believes some significant changes need to be made for the team to return to the NBA Playoffs. It will be interesting to track the moves the Raptors make this offseason, what players will be staying, leaving or coming in. It will be worth monitoring the coaching staff as well.

The Raptors will likely have a different look next season.