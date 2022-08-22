Toronto Raptors rising star Scottie Barnes put on quite the show in his recent stint at the Ball Don’t Stop Pro-Am.

As reported earlier, Barnes and Raptors teammate Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points in the Pro Am game. The 2021-22 Rookie of the Year made 34 points of that overall tally, though the number certainly didn’t give the whole picture of how he accumulated them.

Barnes apparently tried all sorts of things in the contest, from shooting the free throw with his eyes closed to using his non-shooting hand to shoot. NBA players often use offseason basketball tournaments just to loosen up, but it looks like Barnes took the opportunity to test some things out.

It’s unlikely Barnes will be doing those stuff in an actual NBA game, but hey, it’ll definitely be fun if he does.

Scottie Barnes was trying everything at the Ball Don't Stop Pro-Am 😅 (via @sidelinesources) pic.twitter.com/dnSg9BYupe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 21, 2022

Scottie Barnes is projected to take a big leap in his second season in the NBA after a big, dominant year with the Raptors. He figures to play a bigger role on Toronto’s offense this 2022-23, which should only help amplify his growth.

Clearly, the youngster is also putting in the work to make it happen.

It is interesting to note, though, that Barnes has been linked with trade rumors as of late. With the Raptors reportedly interested in Kevin Durant, Barnes could be the centerpiece of any deal should the team make their move on the superstar.

Toronto has already denied the speculations, basically making Barnes untouchable in trade negotiations. However, given the nature of the NBA, things can change quickly.

For now, though, Barnes remains a Raptor as he continues to give the franchise a reason to be optimistic about their future with him.