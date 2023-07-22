The Toronto Raptors have been making moves. On Thursday, they signed Ron Harper Jr. two a two-way deal after an impressive rookie campaign with the Raptors' NBA G League affiliate. They've made another signing on Friday, and it comes in the form of NBA Summer League standout Javon Liberty-Freeman.

This report comes via ESPN's NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski:

“Free agent G Javon Liberty-Freeman has agreed on a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors, his agents Luke and Keith Glass tell ESPN. Liberty-Freeman averaged 21 points for the Bulls in the Vegas Summer League,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

Liberty-Freeman had an eye-opening stint in the Summer League. The 23-year-old put up averages of 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 blocks in five games. He also made 49.3 percent of his shots from the field while also connecting on a very impressive 46.2 percent clip from beyond the arc.

Javon Liberty-Freeman won't come in and take the NBA by storm, and he will need to fight for his spot in the rotation. However, what is clear is that the Raptors have a plan in place ahead of the 2023-24 season and they're wasting no time executing it.

The biggest concern for them, though, comes in the form of Pascal Siakam. The Raptors are still considering a blockbuster trade for their All-Star forward which will have an undeniable impact on how they approach the new season. We can probably expect some action from Toronto between now and when the new season starts.