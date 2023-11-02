Former Toronto Raptors forward Tyler Hansbrough spoke on why he believe the team has the best fanbase in the NBA.

You ask any player across the Association and they will say how great of a fanbase the Toronto Raptors have. And if a player has actually suited up for the franchise, they know firsthand how loyal the support is for each and every home game. For example: Tyler Hansbrough.

The former first-round pick, who played seven seasons in the NBA including two with the Toronto Raptors, recently spoke on how fantastic the fans and the city are.

“Toronto is the most underrated NBA city out there… [Raptors] fans are unbelievable, even when they suck they sell out, they've had some tough years there. I was laughing because When they got Kawhi [Leonard] I was like, ‘If they win this thing, they are going to do the unthinkable. It's just a general thought that Toronto will never win a championship because nobody wants to go back and forth through customs. They don't ever get the credit they deserve because they're in Canada and you know, people associate the NBA with the US. I was pulling for them when they won it because the fanbase is just amazing, great city too.”

While Hansbrough didn't play much during his short tenure with the Raptors, he clearly enjoyed his time in Toronto. A big reason the fanbase is so great in the 6ix is because the organization is truly representing an entire country since the Vancouver Grizzlies are no longer around. From coast to coast, people support the team.

Sure, it may be a while until the Raptors win another title, but their fans will forever cherish the celebrations in the summer of 2019.