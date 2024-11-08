Aside from Bill Russell's No. 6, a number that was retired league-wide in 2022, the Toronto Raptors have only retired Vince Carter‘s No. 15 in their 29-year history as a franchise. While he does not have a say in the matter, Carter believes Kyle Lowry should be the next player to see his jersey raised into the rafters of the Scotiabank Arena.

“Naturally, we're going to say Kyle [Lowry],” Carter said on Fanduel TV's Run it Back show. “For what he's brought to the table to the team and what he's done in, I think, nine years. Obviously, [Demar] DeRozan is another guy who is capable, but I think Kyle — who brought a championship there and played there for a very long time — he would be the guy, if they asked me.”

Carter, 47, received the honor in Toronto on Nov. 2, during the team's home game against the Sacramento Kings. He spent the first seven years of his lengthy career with the Raptors while being named an All-Star in five of them. He retired from the NBA in 2020 after spending his final two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.

The argument for Lowry is likely a unanimous opinion. The 38-year-old, now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, spent nine years in Toronto before being traded to the Miami Heat in 2021. He is the franchise all-time leader in assists by a wide margin.

Potential players who could have their Raptors jersey retired

As one of the youngest franchises in the NBA, the Raptors have only retired Carter in the history of their organization. However, with many of their team legends still active in the NBA, several other names and jerseys could receive the honor in the next decade.

Aside from Lowry, Carter mentioned Demar DeRozan as another potential suitor. The Sacramento Kings forward spent the first nine years of his career in Toronto before he was traded to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard. The Raptors would go on to win the 2019 NBA Finals, which, unfortunately for DeRozan, meant that he was not a part of their championship roster.

Leonard is the only player to win a Finals MVP award in Toronto but spent just one season with the team before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers. He was inarguably the best player of the best season in franchise history but playing just one year would make it difficult to justify retiring his No. 2.

The other obvious candidate would be Chris Bosh, who, like Carter, spent his first seven years with the Raptors. He would make six All-Star teams as a Raptor, is the franchise all-time leader in rebounds and arguably the most talented player to put on a Toronto uniform.

However, Bosh soured the fanbase when he signed with the Miami Heat in the 2010 offseason to form the “Big Three” with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. His No. 1 jersey is currently retired in the Kaseya Center.