The Toronto Raptors travel to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Raptors are 23-41 this season, and they have lost their last three games. Toronto has also already lost to the Nuggets once this season. In that game, the Raptors were led by Scottie Barnes' 30 points and 10 rebounds. However, the Raptors scored just 104 points, and four of their main players from that game are no longer on the team. Along with that, Scottie Barnes and Jokob Poeltl are both injured. RJ Barrett did not play on Saturday due to an illness, but he should make a return on Monday.
The Nuggets are 44-20 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. Denver is playing much better lately, which makes them a big Finals Champion favorite. In their win over the Raptors earlier this season, the Nuggets scored just 113 points. Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Jamal Murray had 20 of his own, as well. As a team, the Nuggets shot 50.0 percent from the field. Denver is a healthy team heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Raptors-Nuggets Odds
Toronto Raptors: +13.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +660
Denver Nuggets: -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -1000
Over: 225.5 (-110)
Under: 225.5 (-110)
How to Watch Raptors vs. Nuggets
Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT
TV: Altitude Sports, Sportsnet (Canada)
TV: Altitude Sports, Sportsnet (Canada)
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Raptors are an injured team that cleared house at the deadline. Toronto has to find a way to play well defensively without Barnes. When the Raptors allow less than 115 points this season, they are 14-10. It is not going to be easy, but Toronto has already held the Nuggets to 113 points once this season. They need to do it again. Doing this will help them cover the spread on the road.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
One thing to keep in mind for this game is how good the Nuggets are at home. Denver is 26-6 at home this season, so they are almost unbeatable in Denver. Along with that, the Nuggets score 7.8 more points per game at home than they do on the road. The Nuggets can beat any team in the league, but this is especially true when it is a home game. Because of this, they already have a good chance to cover the spread.
The Raptors are brutal on the road. They allow 122.28 points per game away from home this season. As mentioned, the Nuggets are a very good home team, and they do a much better job on the offensive end of the floor. When Denver scores 120 points or more this season, they are 20-2. The Raptors are short-handed, so the Nuggets should be able to put up some points. If they can do that, they will cover the spread.
Final Raptors-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
I do not have any faith in the Raptors this game. The Nuggets are a very, very good home team, and the Raptors are injured. Because of this, I am going to take the Nuggets to cover this spread at home.
Final Raptors-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -13.5 (-110)