The Toronto Raptors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at RocketMortgage Arena. It's a showdown in Ohio as we share our NBA odds series and make a Raptors-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Raptors won their last game, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105 to improve their record to 4-12. Conversely, the Cavs defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 128-100 in their last encounter on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers lead the head-to-head series 57-51. Furthermore, the Cavs defeated the Raptors 136-106 on October 23, 2024, to start the season on a good note. The Raptors and Cavaliers have split the past 10 games. However, the Cavs are 4-1 in the past five games at home against the Raptors.

Here are the Raptors-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Cavaliers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +540

Cleveland Cavaliers: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -770

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet and FDSO

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the Raptors have not had the most success, there have been some highlights. Significantly, one specific highlight happened this week, as RJ Barrett set records by becoming the fifth player to score five-or-more 30-point games in franchise history.

Offense has not been a major problem in Ontario, as the Raptors rank 12th in field-goal shooting percentage. However, they are just 23rd from beyond the arc. Toronto also ranks 28th in free-throw shooting percentage. Yet, they have done well on the boards, ranking eighth in rebounds. The Raptors have struggled to hold onto the rock, ranking 27th in turnovers. Additionally, they are just 18th in blocked shots.

Barrett averages 23.8 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor. After the New York Knicks traded him to the Cavaliers, there were questions to whether he could take the next step in his development. While the Raptors are objectively bad, Barrett has stepped up and become the leader of this team. Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes continues to play well. Barnes averages 18.8 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor. Likewise, Gradey Dick is solid, averaging 18.1 points per game.

Jakob Poeltl is the best shooter. So far, he has averaged 17 points per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the field. The Raptors will not have one of their better-supporting players for a few weeks as Immanuel Quickley is dealing with an elbow injury. Therefore, guys like Ochai Agbaji must step up, and he did earlier this week when he scored 11 points against the Indiana Pacers.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they can spread the basketball and shoot the ball efficiently. Then, they must contain one of the best players in the league.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

After a torrid start, the Cavaliers look like contenders. Stunningly, they are 16-1 to start the season and have looked unstoppable against most of the league.

The Cavaliers' offense has been elite. They are the best in field-goal shooting percentage, including first from the triples. Likewise, they are also eighth in free-throw shooting percentage. The Cavs have struggled on the boards, ranking 21st in rebounds. Yet, they have handled the rock well, ranking just sixth in turnovers. The Cavaliers have had mixed results on defense, ranking 12th in blocked shots.

Donovan Mitchell continues to thrive. So far, he is averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor. Mitchell must continue to pace the floor, especially if the Cavs are forced to play without anyone. Unfortunately, Darius Garland is dealing with soreness in the left groin. Garland and the Cavs must monitor the situation, as he is their second-best player, averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor.

Evan Mobley continues to ball. Amazingly, he is averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor. Jarrett Allen continues to thrive. Remarkably, he has achieved five straight double-doubles.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if the offense can get off to another hot start and put the Raptors on their heels. Then, they must win the board battle.

Final Raptors-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Raptors are 11-5 against the spread, while the Cavs are 13-4 against the odds. Moreover, the Raptors are 5-3 against the spread on the road, while the Cavaliers are 6-2 against the odds at home. The Raptors are 4-3 against the spread against the Eastern Conference, while the Cavs are 9-4 against the odds against the conference.

The Cavaliers destroyed the Raptors in their last encounter. Consequently, I think it will happen again if the Raptors cannot play the best basketball of their lives. The talent level is also an issue. Therefore, I got the Cavs covering with a dominant win.

Final Raptors-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -12.5 (-110)